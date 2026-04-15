GEMI Investor Alert: Gemini Space Station Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Broke Growth Promises: Levi & Korsinsky

Promise vs. Reality: The Gemini Space Station Performance Gap

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini was "predominantly focused on expanding [its] exchange platform[.]" That was the promise. Five months later, Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) abandoned its exchange-centric model, exited three continents, and cut 25% of its workforce. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from Gemini's broken promises or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Investors who purchased GEMI shares at the $28.00 IPO price on September 12, 2025 saw their holdings decline to $6.585 by February 17, 2026, a per-share loss of $21.415 or 76.48%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026.

The Promise

Gemini's September 2025 Offering Documents painted a specific picture for investors: a crypto exchange generating over 63% of revenue from transaction fees, serving 549,000 monthly transacting users across 60 countries, with $21 billion in assets on platform. The company projected MTU growth at a 20% to 25% compound rate, fueled by international expansion into Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific. On the Q3 earnings call, the company projected confidence that this model was working and would "continue to power Gemini's long-term growth."

The Reality

Within five months of the IPO, the lawsuit contends, every pillar of that promise collapsed:

International expansion promised vs. total exit from the UK, EU, and Australian markets delivered

vs. 20%-25% MTU compound growth projected vs. 25% workforce reduction announced

vs. "Core exchange product" emphasized vs. prediction market made "front and center"

vs. Executive stability implied vs. CFO, COO, and CLO all departed by February 17, 2026

vs. IPO proceeds of $398.4 million raised vs. operating expenses ballooned to $520M-$530M, up approximately 40% year-over-year

vs. $28.00 IPO share price vs. $6.585 post-disclosure close

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action claims Gemini's Offering Documents and Class Period statements failed to disclose that the company had overstated both the viability of its core crypto platform and its commitment to international growth. The filing states that these omissions concealed a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring, one that materialized just months after public investors committed nearly $400 million at the IPO price.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what Gemini told IPO investors and what unfolded raises serious questions about whether material risks were adequately communicated." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your Gemini investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP