GEMI Lawsuit Alleges Executives Allegedly Signed Misleading Certifications - Gemini Space Station Investors Face Losses Following Executives Allegedly Signed Misleading Certifications: SueWallSt

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) of a pending securities class action naming four senior officers as individual defendants. Class Period: September 12, 2025 through February 17, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

GEMI shares were sold to the public at $28.00 in Gemini's September 2025 IPO and closed at $6.585 on February 17, 2026, representing a loss of $21.415 per share, or over 76%. The Court has set May 18, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The securities action identifies four individuals who allegedly possessed the power to control the contents of Gemini's SEC filings, press releases, and market communications:

Tyler Winklevoss — Co-Founder, CEO, and Director at all relevant times. Signed the Registration Statement filed in connection with the IPO.

— Co-Founder, CEO, and Director at all relevant times. Signed the Registration Statement filed in connection with the IPO. Cameron Winklevoss — Co-Founder, President, and Director at all relevant times. Co-authored the February 5, 2026 blog post announcing the Gemini 2.0 pivot.

— Co-Founder, President, and Director at all relevant times. Co-authored the February 5, 2026 blog post announcing the Gemini 2.0 pivot. Dan Chen — CFO until February 17, 2026. Provided MTU growth guidance of 20% to 25% compound rates during the Q3 earnings call. Departed the Company as part of the restructuring.

— CFO until February 17, 2026. Provided MTU growth guidance of 20% to 25% compound rates during the Q3 earnings call. Departed the Company as part of the restructuring. Marshall Beard — COO and Director until February 17, 2026. Sold 479,901 shares for approximately $11.8 million in proceeds during the Class Period before departing the Company.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The complaint asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which establishes liability for individuals who controlled a company that violated Section 10(b). The pleading contends that each individual defendant had the ability and opportunity to prevent the issuance of allegedly misleading statements or to cause them to be corrected, and that each had access to material non-public information about Gemini's business trajectory that was concealed from investors.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

As CEO and CFO, Tyler Winklevoss and Dan Chen were required under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act to personally certify the accuracy and completeness of Gemini's SEC filings. The lawsuit charges that these certifications were made while the Company allegedly overstated the viability of its core cryptocurrency exchange and its commitment to international expansion, without disclosing the imminent pivot to a prediction-market-centric model, the planned 25% workforce reduction, or the exit from three major international markets.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The allegations here raise serious questions about whether Gemini's leadership fulfilled that duty while investors purchased shares at prices allegedly inflated by undisclosed plans for a disruptive restructuring." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com