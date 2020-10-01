Gemiini Systems Offers Customized, Effective, and Affordable Solutions to K-12 Schools to Address Lost Educational Time for Students in Special Education

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With schools currently facing costly lawsuits and huge bills over compensatory hours for special education therapy during the COVID-19 lockdown, Gemiini Systems, a leader in online telehealth distance learning solutions, can help through offering this crucial compensatory time for a fraction of the typical cost.

With schools currently facing costly lawsuits and huge bills over compensatory hours for special education therapy during the COVID-19 lockdown, Gemiini Systems, a leader in online telehealth distance learning solutions, can help through offering this crucial compensatory time for a fraction of the typical cost. Gemiini Systems provides a collaborative, partnership approach featuring customized educational solutions for students, classrooms, service providers, or entire school systems. Gemiini Systems' unique learning program is specifically designed for people with autism, Down syndrome, dyslexia, speech delay, stroke, and others. Gemiini Systems provides the support students need to overcome skill losses due to the effects of the recent healthcare crisis, missed instruction, and distance learning.

Gemiini Systems provides a collaborative, partnership approach featuring customized educational solutions for individual students, classrooms, service providers, or entire school systems. The company's unique learning program is specifically designed for people with autism, Down syndrome, dyslexia, speech delay, stroke, and others.

"Students who are behind often times have a difficult time catching up, and this gap can grow exponentially with extended time off from school," said Laura Kasbar, founder and CEO of Gemiini Systems. "Outcomes improve significantly through Gemiini's on-demand therapeutic videos which focus on language, cognitive, social, emotional, and motor skills."

Kasbar added several key points that set her program apart:

Gemiini Systems provides the support students need to overcome skill losses due to the effects of the recent healthcare crisis, missed instruction, and distance learning.

Gemiini delivers the augmented support and increased therapy hours needed to achieve delayed or suspended IEP or 504 goals, allowing for optimal progress once in-school sessions resume.

Gemiini becomes an insurance policy moving forward that protects students and families in case of additional delays in education due to health-related quarantines, and classroom or school closures related to future healthcare crises.

Additional key benefits of the Gemiini Systems program include:

Efficient: Student targets can be quickly identified through Gemiini's online QuickStart Language Assessment to determine the scope and sequence of skills. Teachers can also transform results from any assessment —such as from the Vineland, ABLLS-R, or VB-MAPP—into instructional content focused on cognitive, social, emotional, motor skills, and life skills.

Student targets can be quickly identified through Gemiini's online QuickStart Language Assessment to determine the scope and sequence of skills. Teachers can also transform results from any assessment —such as from the Vineland, ABLLS-R, or VB-MAPP—into instructional content focused on cognitive, social, emotional, motor skills, and life skills. Consistent and Collaborative: Enables key team members access to student videos, targets, and progress. These key team members—such as Teachers, SLPs. BCBAs, OTs, and Parents—also can view, and if appropriate, modify and edit assignments in real-time.

Affordable for All Budgets: Gemiini provides effective compensatory learning at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives.

Kasbar said that as a continued effort to support families, students, and educational systems, Gemiini Systems is offering the following through Dec. 31, 2020:

For first time Gemiini Members:

Teachers, Professionals & Therapists:

Free 30-day trial with no credit card required.

Professional account, and 30 trial "Student" accounts, and unlimited access to Gemiini's video library and features to familiarize and explore this powerful tool.

A waived fee of $490 for an online certification course on how to use the program. https://academy.gemiini.org/p/certification-for-professionals

Parents and Families:

Free 7-day trial

Scholarships are available to anyone in need—options available during registration.

A free, online, self-paced course on how to use the program. https://academy.gemiini.org/p/gemiini-for-parents-101

No contract—can cancel at any time.

ABOUT GEMIINI SYSTEMS

Gemiini Systems, based in Spokane, Washington, is a leading evidence-based and clinically proven online telehealth distance learning program to increase speech, language, reading, life skills, and social skills for people with autism, Down syndrome, speech delay, stroke, and others. For more information please visit, https://gemiini.org/#/get-started .

