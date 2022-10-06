Gemini Brings Crypto to More Than 3,000 RIAs Managing $1.3T+

Gemini's wealth management platform, Gemini BITRIA, is now integrated with the Envestnet | Tamarac platform for RIAs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its integration with the Envestnet | Tamarac platform for registered investment advisers (RIAs), Gemini will now feature a direct custodial feed for crypto managed accounts to more than 3,000 RIAs managing more than $1.3 trillion in assets.

Advisors utilizing Envestnet | Tamarac (Tamarac) can seamlessly sign up and access Gemini's BITRIA Wealth Management platform. The integration enables advisors and their clients to view their crypto portfolio, performance data, and billing information together alongside their traditional assets on the Tamarac dashboard.

"Tools delivering transparency into clients' crypto holdings are essential for empowering advisors to provide advice that is truly holistic," said Dani Fava, Group President, Product Innovation at Envestnet. "The integration between Gemini BITRIA and the Envestnet | Tamarac platform provides a unified view of client portfolios across all asset classes. We look forward to adding Gemini's unique solution to the suite of offerings available to advisors through Envestnet's ecosystem for financial wellness."

Gemini acquired BITRIA in January 2022 to provide advisors with access to the broader crypto ecosystem. Gemini BITRIA is a fully integrated digital asset solution for wealth managers, combining custody, liquidity, trading, settlement, portfolio construction and management, rebalancing, and reporting.

Gemini is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law, licensed by the State of New York to be a custodian of digital assets. Gemini is the first digital asset platform to achieve the SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certification.

"Our ability to fulfill our mission to unlock the next phase of financial freedom through crypto is dependent on our ability to unlock access for advisors," said Dan Eyre, Head of Gemini BITRIA at Gemini. "With trillions of dollars in advised accounts in the U.S., our strategic relationship with Envestnet is an enormous step forward in allowing us to do just that."

To learn more about Gemini's integration with Envestnet | Tamarac, please visit gemini.com/envestnet

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative & personal freedom. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Gemini and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

Media Contacts:

Gemini: Natalie Rix

[email protected]

Envestnet: Dana Taormina

[email protected]

SOURCE Gemini