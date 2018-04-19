Gemini Cryptocurrency Session Deems Speed-to-Market Crucial for Funds

Mr. Steinke commented: "Time-to-alpha is a critical element for fund managers who want to take advantage of this emerging asset class. As a result, it is vital for them to work with service providers who are experienced, while also able to keep pace or innovate with new solutions, and stay current/ahead of market requirements."

During the event held on April 12, the panel discussed:

The latest developments in the global regulatory landscape

How custodians are continuing to adapt to new digital asset offerings

Tools that can help funds onboard efficiently

Innovations in technology/industry architecture

Operational risk factors

Mr. D'Agostino, who founded an industry association aimed at creating best practices for institutional trading of crypto-assets commented, "We created the Digital Assets Working Group specifically to help innovative fund managers navigate the quickly evolving digital asset landscape. We welcome participants to join us as we navigate and elevate our learnings."

