Gemini Expands Its Colorado Digital Marketing Presence

DENVER, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions of Edina, Minnesota announces that they've expanded westward into Denver, Colorado. This expansion elevates Gemini's ability to exceed the digital marketing needs of their current and future Denver and Boulder clients. While the company has long served businesses in the area, they've expanded their physical reach as a Colorado digital marketing agency with employees now working in Colorado's Front Range.

Taking advantage of the hybrid work model, Gemini can put their full team resources to work for clients in Colorado with the additional personal touch of an onsite marketing expert.

Says owner Stephanie Tollefson:

"Expanding into the Denver market is not just a business move, it's a thrilling opportunity to connect with a dynamic community and bring our unique offerings to a new audience. We're excited to share our passion and expertise with the people and businesses of Colorado."

Gemini offers a full spectrum of marketing services including:

Content marketing

SEO

Paid Search

Web design and development

Paid social

Email marketing

Consulting

To learn more and get in touch visit Gemini's homepage . You can also email Gemini's local Colorado contact, Malena Larsen, directly at [email protected] .

About Gemini: Gemini Advanced Marketing Solutions is a women owned digital marketing agency that helps our partners build their online authority. We're a small but nimble group of passionate marketers who specialize in elevating B2B and home services providers. Get in touch to see what a more personalized marketing program can do for your business.

SOURCE Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions