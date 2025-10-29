Gemini Legal and Filevine Deliver Integration for Workers' Compensation Law Firms for Faster, Easier Workflows

ROCKLIN, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Legal, California's leading provider of legal services, technology, and publications, and Filevine, the legal work platform trusted by more than 120,000 professionals, today announced the availability of an integration designed to eliminate inefficiencies in case management for workers' compensation law firms.

For many firms, ordering records and filing forms require navigating multiple systems, manually re-entering data and relying on disconnected workflows that slow attorneys down and increase the risk of error. The Gemini Legal–Filevine integration solves these problems by creating a direct connection between the Filevine platform and Gemini Legal portal, streamlining records ordering and form filing with JetFiler.

The integration also brings JetFiler—the only no-cost filing solution of its kind—directly into Filevine. Attorneys and staff can file forms with the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other agencies through the Gemini Legal portal, with filings and statuses automatically updated within the Filevine case.

"This is a smarter way to work, built for the unique demands of California's work comp firms and staff," said Justin Castillo, vice president of engineering at Gemini Legal. "For more than 20 years Gemini Legal has built technology and tools that complement and streamline processes, and the Gemini Legal-Filevine integration is the latest example of our commitment to modernizing workers' comp workflow, making operations smarter and more connected."

The integration drives impact and value by:

Launching the Gemini Legal portal directly from a Filevine case with one click.





Taking users directly to the record ordering or JetFiler screen—no extra searching required.





Removing duplicate data entry, speeding up the ordering and filing process.





Minimizing mistakes caused by manual inputs that delay records.





Allowing records and filing data to flow back into Filevine, keeping ordering and filing information current.

"California workers' comp firms face some of the most complex case management challenges in the legal industry," said Erik Bermudez, vice president of strategic partnerships at Filevine. "By partnering with Gemini Legal—the established leader in this market—we're able to provide law firms with an integration that eliminates friction and raises the bar for efficiency, security and client service."

The Gemini Legal-Filevine integration is available now, and can be accessed via application programming interface (API). Clients can add the API themselves or work with Filevine experts such as Vineskills. Gemini Legal is an official Filevine Integrations Partner, working together to customize case management software for specific areas of practice.

About Gemini Legal

For more than 20 years, Gemini Legal has been helping law firms win cases and improve the efficiency of their case management processes with innovative software, industry-leading services, and useful publications. We streamline time-intensive litigation tasks so attorneys can focus on their clients. Learn more at gemini.legal .

About Filevine

Filevine is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices globally. For 10+ years, Filevine has been the legal work platform of record, now it is transforming legal work into legal intelligence. Its Legal Operating Intelligence System bridges the gap between traditional case management and the advanced capabilities modern legal teams demand. Built for success, Filevine empowers elite law firms, global enterprises, and government agencies alike. With AI built-in, not bolted-on, Filevine unifies case management, document automation, communication, billing, compliance, and analytics in one intelligent platform. Recognized as a leader in legal technology, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award (2025). Today, thousands of firms and organizations trust Filevine to deliver speed, strategy, and measurable outcomes across every legal matter. Learn more at filevine.com .

