Gemini Legal Introduces DraftEngine to Accelerate Civil Litigation Case Velocity and Expand Profitability

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Legal, a leading legal technology and support services provider, today announced availability of Gemini Legal DraftEngine, a specialized legal forms platform. This legal forms software for civil litigation firms is designed to recover the significant loss of staff time caused by manual, repetitive data entry, procedural form errors, and disjointed workflow.

DraftEngine helps civil litigation firms address intensifying pressure to increase throughput without expanding overhead. It achieves this through proprietary, centralized automation that drives a frictionless approval process, and unifies matter data with real-time document compliance and efficient approval workflow. By eliminating operational friction, the software transforms the administrative burden of form packets into case velocity and ROI.

Shift from Low to High Operational Leverage

According to Thomson Reuters, legal professionals often forfeit up to 40 percent of their workday to routine administrative tasks, with manual data entry serving as a primary driver of operational fatigue and procedural errors.

After analyzing the limitations of existing litigation tools that attempt to address that issue, Gemini Legal identified a systemic absence of integrated approval workflows, templated and reusable packets, and automatic form updates. As a result, DraftEngine addresses these deficiencies, permanently mitigating "double-entry fatigue" across high-volume form packets. Legal staff can redirect their focus from manual document generation towards strategic, case-advancing workflows which immediately impact profitability.

"Law firms have come to accept a staggering amount of friction as just 'the cost of doing business,'" said Justin Castillo, vice president of engineering at Gemini Legal. "We looked at the clunky workarounds paralegals and attorneys were forced to use and saw a drain on firm profitability. DraftEngine is our answer to that exhaustion. It's a clean, disciplined environment where data quickly moves exactly where it needs to go, so firms can close cases faster."

Accelerated Attorney Review

Product beta testers were especially enthusiastic about the integrated, role-based form review workflow. Unlike traditional software that relies on external communication for approvals, DraftEngine contains the entire drafting and verification cycle within a single, secure environment. Documents can be sent to a managing attorney all at once in a single packet for review, comment, and approval. Firms can also upload proprietary internal documents and local court templates into the platform, organizing them into standardized, reusable packets to ensure institutional consistency across the drafting and approval lifecycle.

Architected for Scale and Compliance

To demonstrate its capacity for scaling complex legal operations, DraftEngine is optimized for the demanding and large California court system. The inaugural library includes more than 5,000 California state and county forms, updated weekly to ensure strict adherence to evolving jurisdictional requirements. With this vast repository, the platform is optimized to support a wide spectrum of civil law practice areas, including personal injury, family, real estate and probate.

Key Features of DraftEngine

Intelligent Automation Drives Immediate ROI: Legal staff enters a case matter once and it maps across an entire document bundle, ending the era of manual, repetitive data entry. The platform's advanced intelligence accurately aligns varied data fields—drastically reducing administrative overhead so teams can focus on high-value case strategy.





Legal staff enters a case matter once and it maps across an entire document bundle, ending the era of manual, repetitive data entry. The platform's advanced intelligence accurately aligns varied data fields—drastically reducing administrative overhead so teams can focus on high-value case strategy. Instantaneous Filing Bundles: Addressing a major gap in the current market, Draft Engine can bundle related forms and documents into comprehensive, reusable packets—such as a "Lawsuit Initiation Bundle." With one click, case matter and preferred data merge into the form bundle, exponentially increasing drafting velocity.





Addressing a major gap in the current market, Draft can bundle related forms and documents into comprehensive, reusable packets—such as a "Lawsuit Initiation Bundle." With one click, case matter and preferred data merge into the form bundle, exponentially increasing drafting velocity. Industry-First Collaborative Approval Workflows: Draft Engine has strict, role-based permissions for real-world legal operations. Paralegals can quickly route complex form packets to supervising attorneys for in-platform review and approval, eliminating fragmented communication and workflow bottlenecks before filing.





Draft has strict, role-based permissions for real-world legal operations. Paralegals can quickly route complex form packets to supervising attorneys for in-platform review and approval, eliminating fragmented communication and workflow bottlenecks before filing. Safeguards Against Outdated Forms: Draft Engine monitors, and each week updates, its database of more than 5,000 California court forms, immediately flagging outdated versions. This protects a firm's operational value by preventing costly court rejections and delays.





Draft monitors, and each week updates, its database of more than 5,000 California court forms, immediately flagging outdated versions. This protects a firm's operational value by preventing costly court rejections and delays. Custom Document Standardization: Beyond state and county forms, the software allows firms to integrate proprietary internal forms and documents into Draft Engine . This standardizes internal practices and accelerates case lifecycle.





Beyond state and county forms, the software allows firms to integrate proprietary internal forms and documents into Draft . This standardizes internal practices and accelerates case lifecycle. Uncompromising Security and Privacy: Recognizing that data privacy is an absolute necessity for legal practices, DraftEngine is cloud-based and built on secure, enterprise-grade AWS infrastructure designed to ensure strict, private data silos for every firm, guaranteeing confidentiality and client protection.

DraftEngine starts at $79 per month for a single seat, with volume discounts available for larger teams. Forms and use are unlimited.

About Gemini Legal

For more than 20 years, Gemini Legal has been helping lawyers and medical examiners focusing on injury law win cases and generate better outcomes for their clients with innovative software, industry-leading services, and useful publications. Learn more at Gemini.Legal.

SOURCE Gemini Legal