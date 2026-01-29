Latest Release of Gemini Legal ChartInsight™ Delivers Powerful New AI-Based Capabilities for Medical Records Analysis

Workers' Compensation Attorney Clients Submitting Records Requests Via Gemini Legal Gain Access to ChartInsight Summaries at No Cost

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at California Applicants' Attorneys Association Winter Convention, Gemini Legal, a leading legal technology and support services provider, announced significant enhancements to Gemini Legal ChartInsight™, its proven medical records indexing platform. The update provides medical and legal professionals with a streamlined way to quickly summarize and analyze vast quantities of medical data, particularly for use in pre-trial discovery and litigation.

As part of its commitment to industry leadership, workers' compensation applicant attorneys submitting records requests via Gemini Legal gain access to ChartInsight artificial-intelligence (AI)-powered summaries at no cost. All pricing details are available on the company's website .

Tailored to Provide More Value to Complex Claims and Litigation New features in the latest release include reference citations for verifiable accuracy, customizable templates, and enhanced security. These features address a critical industry gap; standard intake and review processes often fail to identify the latent injuries and secondary body parts buried deep within medical documentation.

"We are obsessed with reducing 'time-to-insight' so attorneys can master thousands of pages in minutes," said Justin Castillo, Gemini Legal vice president of product and engineering." Accelerated, critical analysis empowers firms to challenge their current intake processes and ask: 'Are we truly seeing the whole person impairment, or only what the defense chooses to present?' Ignoring impairments simply because they aren't obvious in a defense file is a disservice to the client. Our technology provides the diagnostic clarity required for attorneys to fully advocate for injured workers."

More ChartInsight highlights include:

Reference Citations: Unlike other medical records indexing software, Chart Insight includes a citation feature, allowing users to verify the accuracy of medical summaries in real time or double-click to dive into a specific record for more details.

includes a citation feature, allowing users to verify the accuracy of medical summaries in real time or double-click to dive into a specific record for more details. The "Focus" Feature: Users can direct the AI software to prioritize specific issues — such as a "right shoulder rotator cuff" — ensuring that the secondary body parts are caught and detailed in the summary.

Customizable Templates: Teams can now standardize their work product and speed up analysis by selecting from pre-set outputs (like vitals timelines or medication lists) or by building custom templates to suit their specific workflow type. Custom templates can even include output from user-generated AI chatbot prompts related to the team's unique needs, such as comparing data entered into forms versus what exists in the raw medical record, areas that require additional discovery, data sorted by medical examiner, and a list of pre-existing conditions.

AMA Guideline and Case Law Query: Use the American Medical Association (AMA) guidelines or the Gemini Legal Quick Reference (QR) Guide with the AI chatbot to provide comparisons to or guidance from those resources. Additional documents can also be uploaded into Chart Insight for custom queries.

for custom queries. Highest Level Security: In addition to HIPAA compliance and end-to-end enterprise encryption. Teams can also select how long they retain or how often they delete data, helping meet needs of a variety of medical records users.

"ChartInsight is far more than an indexing tool; it's a high-level intelligence layer for your case file," said Alex Solo, Gemini Legal vice president of AI. "We have moved beyond simple data extraction. The software now 'thinks' through the records to find the needle in the haystack. Whether it's identifying a specific risk communicated to a patient or tracing treatment efficacy, ChartInsight delivers answers with exact page references, ensuring verification is instant and indisputable."

About Gemini Legal ChartInsight

ChartInsight builds upon the success of JudyAI, the company's original medical indexing software. While JudyAI set the standard for speed, ChartInsight expands the platform's scope to handle sophisticated medical-legal analysis, making it an essential tool for high-stakes litigation, and optimized settlements.

For more information about ChartInsight or to request a demo, visit gemini.legal/chartinsight .

About Gemini Legal

For more than 20 years, Gemini Legal has been helping law firms win cases and improve the efficiency of their case management processes with innovative software, industry-leading services, and useful publications. We streamline time-intensive litigation tasks so attorneys can focus on their clients. Learn more at Gemini.Legal.

SOURCE Gemini Legal