GEMINI LEGAL SUPPORT PURCHASES OFFICE SPACE, MOVES HEADQUARTERS

Gemini Legal

18 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Company Prepares for Continued Growth and Expansion

ROCKLIN, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Legal Support, Inc., a privately-owned, technology-focused, legal products and services company, today announced that it has purchased an office building at 250 Technology Way in Rocklin, Calif., and has moved the company's headquarters to the new location. Gemini Legal Support's new headquarters will provide space for all our departments and growth needs when fully built out, housing the company's operations and Northern California employees.

Gemini Legal Support's New Headquarters in Rocklin, Calif.
Purchasing office space appealed to Gemini Legal Support's founder and CEO, Dan Mora, and to the company's private shareholders, primarily for location, investment value and asset diversification. Owning office space also allows flexibility with design, build-out and customization.

"We simply outgrew our previous office space at serendipitous time, when an ideal building was available," said Tony Daugherty, president at Gemini Legal Support. "We leased office space in Rocklin for years, and we enjoy being part of this community. Now that we have purchased office space, we're able to make long-term plans for our headquarters and employee base."

Long-term plans include creating a work environment that appeals to Gemini's employees and increasing efficiency throughout the company, logistically and technologically, as it continues to grow.

Gemini Legal Support's business volume has more than doubled in the past three years, and employee headcount has increased more than 110 percent to meet demand. Leadership attributes the growth to strategic acquisitions and expansion.

In late 2021 Gemini Legal Support purchased the intellectual property of a competitor that went out of business, and in late 2022, Gemini Legal Support acquired Sayler Legal Service, accelerating Gemini Legal Support's expansion to areas of civil law. 

Originally founded in Visalia, Calif., in 2004, the company moved to Rocklin in 2014 and leased office space on Menlo Drive, and later Blue Oaks Boulevard. Gemini Legal Support also has offices in Los Angeles and Monterey.

ABOUT GEMINI LEGAL SUPPORT

Gemini Legal Support, Inc., founded in 2004, develops and provides legal products and services, and applies experience and integrity to enhance justice for law firms. Gemini Legal Support's electronic court filing and document management system have become the industry standard. The company is headquartered in Rocklin, Calif., with sales teams operating throughout the state. For more information visit gemini.legal or call 877.739.7481.

SOURCE Gemini Legal

