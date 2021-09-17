Gemini lists the MCO2 token, the world's first green digital asset

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOSS, the first and largest environmental platform in the world to tokenize carbon credits, today announced the listing of the MCO2 token on Gemini, crypto exchange and custodian.

Launched by MOSS in March 2020, MCO2 is equivalent to one carbon credit, a digital asset that certifies the prevention of one ton of carbon dioxide from being emitted into the atmosphere. Through the certification process and the minting of MCO2 tokens, funds are sent to conservation projects in the Amazon. The sale of MCO2 has allocated US$13 million towards conservation projects in the Amazon, preserving an area of 1.3 million hectares— approximately the size of Connecticut, or a small country like Jamaica. In the process, MCO2 tokens have helped preserve approximately 500 million trees and prevented the emission of 1,300 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

"This listing of MCO2 is further evidence of our business model's success and recognition that the use of blockchain is key to environmental sustainability," says Luis Adaime, founder and CEO of MOSS. "We're excited about our prospects working with one of the most respected exchanges for cryptocurrency and the global exposure that it will bring to the MCO2 token."

The listing of MCO2 on Gemini represents a new milestone in MOSS's history given that the exchange currently has 56 million active users from 100 countries. The MCO2 token is already available on platforms such as Probit and Mercado Bitcoin. Globally, it is possible to purchase the carbon credit token on exchanges such as Uniswap.

It's been a busy time for MOSS. The company has partnered with One River Asset Management to offset the first carbon neutral bitcoin fund in the world. MOSS has also offset all of Skybridge's crypto holdings. In Brazil, MOSS has announced a partnership with GOL, Brazil's largest airline, to enable its customers to offset their emissions through the purchase of the MCO2 token. The company also completed the acquisition of One Percent, a startup targeting sustainable NFTs, and has a project to globally launch NFTS from the Amazon Rainforest in the near future. For more information about MOSS, visit moss.earth.

About MOSS and the MCO2 Token

MOSS is a climate tech company focused on environmental services with global operations. In 2020, it created the first carbon credit-backed token used to offset greenhouse gases. In its one year of existence, MOSS and its customers have sent more than US$ 13 million to the Amazon, which has helped to preserve approximately 500 million trees. The MCO2 token is already listed on platforms such as Mercado Bitcoin and FlowBTC as well as globally on ProBit, Uniswap and now Gemini. A carbon credit is a digital certificate that is equivalent to avoiding the emission of one ton of CO2 in a given year through forest conservation, clean energy, and biomass projects, among others.

