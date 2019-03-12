Gemini (Now Ultimus Fund Solutions) Event Outlines ETF Fund Basics And Best Practices

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini (now Ultimus Fund Solutions) today shares insights from a recent webinar featuring a panel of ETF industry experts who covered why this may be an opportune time for an advisor to launch an ETF. The webinar, "Why & How to Launch an ETF in 2019," was moderated by Alma Piscitello, Executive Vice President at Gemini, and included expert perspectives from: Scott P. Szever, Director of Exchange Traded Products, New York Stock Exchange; Richard M. Duff, JD, President of Redwood Investment Management; and Denise Krisko, CFA, President of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC.

"Investors added more than $300 billion* to ETFs last year, which is the second largest yearly inflow ever," explained Mr. Szever.

During the event, the panel covered the following topics for advisors considering starting an ETF:

Why to create an ETF and the specific benefits to advisors and investors

The key components of structuring an ETF

ETF market trends and what strategies investors are seeking

Marketing and distribution best practices

The panel also discussed what ETF launch and ongoing administration responsibilities fall upon an advisor and what can and should be outsourced to other firms. "Our firm found value in partnering with experts in ETF products," said Mr. Duff. "By outsourcing most of the operating burden, we were able to focus on what mattered to us—attracting assets and investors and delivering results."

