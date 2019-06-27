Gemini Opens Chicago Office to Meet Growing Institutional Demand

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, today announced the opening of a Chicago office. This news comes as Bitcoin surpasses its 17-month high and investors are increasingly seeking safe and reliable platforms to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies in a regulated manner.

"Cryptocurrency is the future of money, and we're committed to building a bridge to that future," said Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO at Gemini. "From day one we have focused on building an institutional-grade platform and are continually investing in talent that will help us realize this. Chicago, one of the world's major financial centers, is a natural place for us to be. We're thrilled to formally expand our footprint there as interest in reliable, trustworthy, cryptocurrency trading platforms continues to grow among investors."

Gemini's Chicago office will be an engineering hub focused on supporting the company's core offerings, including those for professional trading and custody, as well as building out new product lines. The core team in Chicago are engineers who understand the unique skills and expertise necessary to build best-in class exchange infrastructure that meets the standards established by traditional financial markets.

Gemini has nearly 200 employees across its offices in Chicago, Portland, Oregon, and headquarters in New York City.

About Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets such as bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, zcash, and litecoin. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014, by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, to build a bridge to the future of money.

