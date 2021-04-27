Gemini Partners with Mastercard to Launch New Crypto Rewards Credit Card this Summer

"As more consumers look to enter the crypto ecosystem, the Gemini Credit Card gives them an easy point of entry and an effortless way to earn crypto as a reward without changing their daily spending habits," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini. "Mastercard continues to evolve and meet both industry and consumer demands and commit to the crypto space. We're excited to partner with them on our first real-time crypto rewards card, further helping to bring crypto mainstream."

The Gemini Credit Card provides a seamless way for consumers to acquire bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as a reward on their everyday purchases. Cardholders will earn up to 3% back on dining, 2% back on groceries, and 1% back on other purchases. Cardholders also have the option to transfer their crypto rewards into Gemini Earn , a new interest-earning program, to grow their holdings even further.

"Consumer choice is at the center of Mastercard's strategy – giving people flexibility in how they pay and anticipating their evolving preferences," said Linda Kirkpatrick, president of North America at Mastercard. "Our work with Gemini builds upon this position, connecting consumer needs with next-generation assets and delivering a ground-breaking experience that redefines the future of card rewards and benefits."

The Gemini Credit Card will offer real-time crypto rewards available in all 50 U.S. States and will be accepted wherever Mastercard is accepted. The Gemini Credit Card is expected to launch this summer and those who are on the waitlist will receive first access to apply.

For Gemini users or others interested in signing up to the waitlist, please visit: https://gemini.com/credit-card/waitlist . To sign up for a Gemini account visit: https://exchange.gemini.com/register . Gemini Credit Card terms and conditions will apply.

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

Contacts

Carolyn Vadino

Head of Communications, Gemini

[email protected]

Will Tsang

Vice President, North America Communications, Mastercard

[email protected]

###

SOURCE Gemini

Related Links

https://www.gemini.com/

