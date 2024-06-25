Gemini Rolls Out a New Website with a Fresh Look

EDINA, Minn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities-based digital marketing agency, Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions has unveiled their new website. After many long hours of careful planning, spirited group discussions, and dedicated work sessions, Geminiams.com is ready to make an impact on the marketing world.

The new website speaks to the agency's continued commitment to their clients, their desire to stand out as a small but energetic agency, and their focus on the latest marketing trends and innovations.

Gemini owner and CEO, Stephanie Tollefson said "I am incredibly proud of our team and the refreshed Gemini website that now truly reflects the creative, talented, and memorable agency we are and are continually evolving to be. Our brand glow-up has been a fun and essential journey, reinvigorating every aspect of our business."

30 Years of Digital Transformation

Gemini began as "Gruen Agency" in 1992 when a handful of marketers cut their teeth on yellow pages advertising. As marketing shifted from print to digital, Gruen was one of the first agencies to embrace the new technology. They launched their first website in 2003 and rebranding as Gemini is 2020.

To continue this spirit of digital pioneering into 2024, Gemini wanted a website that was a banner for innovation while maintaining the strong sense of warmth and personality they were known for. Also key was showcasing the agency's dedication to AI technology. They wanted to position themselves as industry trailblazers who aren't afraid to embrace coming changes and leverage the latest technology for their clients.

A Labor of Love

Designing a website that would distinguish them from the competition required a full collaboration across Gemini's teams. Together, they painstakingly created each page from scratch. The result: 15 custom page designs, meticulously built from the ground up.

The website encompasses each team's enthusiasm for the future and reflects their dedication to their client programs.

About Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions

When it comes to delivering a personalized, holistic digital marketing experience, you won't find a more passionate group than Gemini. The agency specializes in marketing for home services and B2B companies with a comprehensive list of program offerings that includes SEO, paid advertising, social media, email marketing, content creation, web design and AI automations. To learn more, contact Gemini today .

SOURCE Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions