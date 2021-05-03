Gemini Rosemont names Adrian Sum Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate, a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm specializing in Class A multi-tenant office properties with approximately eight million square feet of commercial office assets under management valued at $1.4 billion, has announced a planned senior management transition.

Adrian Sum, who has more than 30 years of experience in real estate, corporate management and finance, has been named chief executive officer. Sum succeeds Ian Brownlow, who will be taking on a senior advisor role and will continue serving on the Company's operating committee, the Company's governing body. The transition will be effective August 1, 2021.

"Adrian has been an integral part of the formation of Gemini Rosemont since the partnership was created nearly six years ago and he brings a wealth of experience and acute business acumen to all aspects of the business," said Brownlow. "In addition to the chairman role of the Company since June 2019, his assumption of the CEO role will provide a seamless transition operationally while creating greater synergies between Sino-Ocean and Gemini Rosemont going forward, enhancing access to Asian capital markets and providing new business opportunities for the Company."

Gemini Rosemont was formed in 2015 through a strategic partnership with Gemini Investments, a Hong Kong based publicly traded affiliate of Sino-Ocean Group. Gemini Rosemont is the U.S.-based real estate investment manager for these entities and is charged with refining and growing the Gemini Rosemont portfolio of office properties.

Sum joined Gemini Investments in 2011 and is the executive director and the chairman of Gemini Investments with responsibility for the development of the firm's business strategy with the key objective to drive growth. He joined Sino-Ocean Group in 2007, the shareholder of Gemini Investments, and holds the position of chief financial officer, where he is primarily responsible for overseas business development.

Brownlow, who has been with the Company for more than 22 years, serving as CEO for the past three years and as chief financial officer for the previous 19 years, will continue to work with the Company in the capacity of senior advisor focusing on capital market activities in addition to supporting Sum in the future growth and development of the business.

"Ian has done a outstanding job in his roles as both CEO and CFO for the Company and we thank him for his many years of service," said Sum. "While we understand his desire to pursue new business opportunities, I'm extremely pleased that he's going to remain with the Company in a senior advisory capacity. I look forward to working closely with him as I take on the CEO leadership role and to guide the Company in delivering the best results for our investors."

SOURCE Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate