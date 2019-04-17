Gemini Rosemont Names Dishell Chief Business Development Officer

"Jon brings more than 25 years of experience in high-level positions with a number of well-known real estate companies," said Ian Brownlow, Chief Executive Officer for the company. "He will provide additional talent to build momentum in implementing our ongoing strategy to expand our portfolio with high quality Class A office assets in tech-centric coastal gateway markets, and opportunistically in secondary markets."

Prior to joining Gemini Rosemont, Dishell spent seven years with D.C. area-based American Real Estate Partners as its Managing Director of Fund Management & Investor Relations. He launched and managed the firm's institutional fund management initiative and was responsible for the firm's JV and fund investor relations, marketing, and fund reporting. During his tenure, the firm acquired nine million square feet of Class A office and data center assets at a cost of $2.2 billion.

"With the strong financial backing from our partner Gemini Investments Holdings, Ltd., a real estate investment company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and $250 million in capital ready to deploy, I am looking forward to taking part in the next phase of Gemini Rosemont's growth by strengthening our relationships with our existing investors and also creating new partnerships for our firm," said Dishell.

"We have realigned our investment parameters and instituted asset and property management protocols designed to attract and retain high quality tenants and produce consistent income while holding for appreciation, in order to ultimately produce superior overall returns," Dishell added. "We are well-positioned to implement and realize the expansion plan Ian described."

Dishell spent 15 years with Douglas Emmett, Inc., a Los Angeles-based REIT, as Senior Vice President / Director of Private Equity with responsibility for investor relations and marketing the firm's 11 discretionary commingled funds which totaled $1.9 billion of equity commitments. Additionally, he was a member of the firm's investment and management committees, and for much of his DEI tenure was an integral part of the transactional team.

Dishell received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona, majoring in both finance and real estate. He has been an active member of the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA), National Association of Real Estate Investment Managers (NAREIM), and the Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate (AFIRE).

About Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate

Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate is a market leader in commercial real estate acquisition and asset management. The company and its affiliates' portfolios are comprised of approximately eight million square feet in 48 buildings in 14 states across the U.S.

Since its inception, Gemini Rosemont has sponsored 170 investment vehicles, deployed approximately $1 billion of equity to purchase more than $2.5 billion of assets, and has acquired and/or managed approximately 30 million square feet of commercial real estate. Through sponsorship from Gemini Investments Holdings, Ltd, an investment company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company has acquired approximately $400 million in Class A office buildings in technology-centric gateway markets representing nearly one million square feet.

Founded in 1992, Gemini Rosemont employs 135 real estate and other professionals. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices located in Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Santa Fe, and Seattle-Bellevue. For more information, please visit GeminiRosemont.com or contact Jon Dishell, Chief Business Development Officer, at JDishell@GeminiRosemont.com.

