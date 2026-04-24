Gemini Space Station, Inc. Notice of May 18, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: GEMI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

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CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gemini Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 12, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"), and/or Gemini securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026 (the "Class Period"). Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gemi/

Gemini investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gemi/ to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Gemini and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in connection with its Offering Documents in Support of its IPO and/or during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and/or omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (ii) the Company had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (iii) accordingly, the Company's post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; (iv) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that the Company was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Methvin v. Gemini Space Station, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-02261.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Gemini and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until May 18, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC