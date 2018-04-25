Gemini Survey Reveals Strategy Customization is Top Advantage of a Managed Account Platform

An outsourced investment manager (OCIO): Anthony Festa , Managing Principal & Head of Portfolio Strategy, FEG Investment Advisors

, Managing Principal & Head of Portfolio Strategy, FEG Investment Advisors A portfolio construction advisor: John Linder , Managing Director, Ryan Labs Asset Management

, Managing Director, Ryan Labs Asset Management A managed account solutions provider: David Young , President, Gemini's Solutions for Hedge/Alternative Funds

During the event, institutional asset owners were polled, designating strategy customization (68%) as the greatest advantage of managed accounts, with transparency (16%), control/governance (11%), and fee reductions noted as other benefits they valued.

Mr. Festa commented, "Investment advice is not 'one size fits all.' The results show a clear need in the market for a solution that enables bespoke, seamless, and cost effective portfolio construction."

Registrants were also asked about their preferred managed account structure, with third-party platforms being their top preference (74%), followed by a proprietary platform (19%), and fund of one (7%).

"These types of platforms allow portfolio managers to focus on their core competency – generating alpha – while removing the operational burdens," said Mr. Linder. Investors are the beneficiaries, as the economics of using these platforms can mean lower fees and increased flexibility and customization.

Other benefits of a managed account platform revealed during the event include:

Access to managers at lower minimums than would be required of a direct relationship

Better liquidity terms than is typical of a direct relationship

Full transparency (trade-level data)

Guideline monitoring provided by a third-party

Convenience – electronic subscription, ease of allocation changes, single K-1, and single sub-doc

To Learn More:

LISTEN to the webinar.

DOWNLOAD 5 Reasons to Consider a Managed Account Platform.

LEARN MORE on Dedicated Managed Account Solutions.

READ The Benefits to Investors and Advisors using a Managed Account Platform.

About Gemini

Since 1983, Gemini has been providing our partners an ever-expanding suite of services for their investment products, such as modern investor servicing tools, portfolio administration and accounting, comprehensive compliance programs, and guidance on regulations, auditing, and distribution. Gemini's consultative approach and culture of service helps managers and investors navigate and flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape.

Gemini provides a single, integrated solution that supports the launching and servicing of mutual funds, hedge funds, ETFs, private equity funds, variable annuity trusts, and state-sponsored 529 plans. We also offer customized structures designed to support the unique needs of pensions, endowments, and foundations.

Gemini is a subsidiary of NorthStar Financial Services Group, LLC, which has over 875 employees and over $777 billion in assets under management and administration as of February 28, 2018. For more information, please visit www.thegeminicompanies.com.

