Gemini Taps TaxBit To Provide Suite of Tax Services to its Users

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Trust Co. LLC, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, will soon deploy TaxBit's Tax Center Suite technology to provide its users with completed cryptocurrency tax reports and tools to better monitor and optimize tax reporting.

"TaxBit's software automates the calculations required for crypto tax reporting, helping reduce the pain point of crypto tax for our users. Investors will also be able to see real-time tax implications of any trades they make on Gemini, " said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini.

TaxBit CEO Austin Woodward commented, "We are excited to partner with Gemini in order to bring industry leading tax technology to Gemini's platform. Gemini is making crypto taxes, something that historically has been viewed as intimidating and complex, simple."

The IRS has reiterated the importance of reporting taxable crypto transactions and Tax Center Suite will provide users with transaction level tax reporting in the same format that the IRS requires crypto users to report their taxable transactions. Users will be able to download a completed tax report that is ready to upload into popular tax filing softwares or hand over to their accountant.

TaxBit's Tax Center Suites provides users tools to monitor and lower their tax liability, or even potentially increase their tax refund, as they use Gemini throughout the year. Users will be able to see the real-time tax impact of their transactions, as well as receive trade alerts when tax saving opportunities are available.

To download Gemini's mobile app and or open up a Gemini account, visit our website https://gemini.com/ .

About TaxBit

TaxBit, Inc (TaxBit) is a cryptocurrency tax software platform and accounting firm that is enabling the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by automating the regulatory hurdle of tax compliance. TaxBit's software is used by everyday crypto users, in addition to crypto exchanges and merchants with regards to their 1099 and enterprise reporting requirements. TaxBit is located in Salt Lake City, UT. To learn more visit: www.taxbit.com

About Gemini

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store more than 30 cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto.

Contact

Carolyn Vadino

Head of Communications, Gemini

[email protected]

SOURCE Gemini

Related Links

https://gemini.com/

