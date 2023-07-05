Gemini XIII Acquires United Stations Radio Networks

Gemini XIII

05 Jul, 2023, 09:05 ET

Gemini XIII Expands Sales Reach and Services with Acquisition of Legendary Syndication Network

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini XIII announces the acquisition of United Stations Radio Networks (USRN). USRN has served advertisers, broadcasters and content creators for over three decades.

The acquisition strengthens Gemini XIII's position in the audio landscape, expands its sales offerings, and solidifies its commitment to delivering top-notch content and premium services to audiences worldwide.

This marks the return to network radio for Spencer Brown, CEO of Gemini XIII, and Charles Steinhauer, COO of Gemini XIII, who built Dial Global, currently part of Westwood One. Brown also co-founded leading podcast network Cadence13, which sold to Audacy Inc. In 2019.

"We're excited to welcome USRN into the Gemini XIII ecosystem. We will be able to build on current successes and existing sales infrastructure to immediately grow and make Gemini a destination for producers, advertisers and sponsors looking to deliver to unique audiences.

The integration of Gemini XIII's digital expertise and podcasting prowess will result in a robust content ecosystem that provides an immersive and diverse range of audio experiences for listeners across platforms," said Steinhauer.

United Stations Chairman and CEO Nick Verbitsky commented, "Spencer Brown, CEO of Gemini XIII, and Charles Steinhauer, COO of Gemini XIII, have a track record of success in network radio having built Dial Global from the ground up. I am pleased that they will have the opportunity to continue to build United Stations, a company I started along with Dick Clark over thirty years ago and has been a leader in network radio."

For more information about the new United Stations please visit www.unitedstations.com.

About Gemini XIII
Gemini XIII serves the audio industry with premium sales, content, production, and marketing services for podcasting and radio. The company is based in New York, with offices in Dallas and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Gemini XIII, visit www.gemini13media.com.

Media Contact:
Erica Farmer
VP, Strategic Marketing, Gemini XIII
[email protected]

SOURCE Gemini XIII

