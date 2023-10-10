Gemini XIII Announces Chris Long as Chief Revenue Officer

Gemini XIII

10 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini XIII, a leading provider of audio entertainment and advertising solutions, announced today the appointment of Chris Long as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Long will be responsible for driving revenue growth across all of its business segments, including United Stations Radio Networks (USRN), the Gemini XIII Podcast Network, as well as digital partnerships and creative services at Infinite Agency.

Long brings over 20 years of experience in the media industry to Gemini XIII, having held senior sales and leadership positions at Dial Global, Pandora and most recently as Regional Vice President of Sales at SXM Media. He is known for his deep understanding of the national audio market, his ability to develop and execute innovative sales strategies, and his proven track record of success.

"Chris is a highly respected and experienced sales leader. His expertise and track record will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and expand our reach." said Spencer Brown, CEO of Gemini XIII.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Spencer, Charles and the growing Gemini XIII team to be a part of what they are building.  The audio entertainment and advertising space continues to grow and evolve which puts Gemini XIII in a position to create unique custom opportunities that will bring value to our clients and partners." said Long.

Long will be based in Gemini XIII's Dallas offices.

About Gemini XIII
Gemini XIII serves the audio industry with premium sales, content, production, and marketing services for podcasting and radio. The company is based in New York, with offices in Dallas and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Gemini XIII, visit www.gemini13media.com.

