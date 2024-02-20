GeminiBio Appoints Mike Guerra to its Board of Directors

* CEO of California Life Sciences with extensive and varied experience across the life science ecosystem.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini BioProducts Holding, Inc. ("GeminiBio" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Mike Guerra to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Guerra serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of California Life Sciences (CLS), California's most impactful and influential trade association advocating for California's life sciences industry. In addition, Mr. Guerra currently sits on the Board of Directors for California Life Sciences (CLS), California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) and serves as Vice Chair of the Council of State Bioscience Associations (CSBA). Along with his prior experience as Vice President of Sales at VWR International, a leading global distributor and manufacturer of products to the life sciences industry, Mr. Guerra brings extensive experience, and a broad perspective, across the life science industry.

Brian Parker, GeminiBio CEO and board director, stated "having access to Mike's insight and counsel regarding current policy and regulatory trends impacting the life sciences market will pay big dividends to GeminiBio as the company navigates the market. Further, Mike is uniquely positioned to help the company capitalize on opportunities within the broader life sciences market given his breadth of industry experience both at CLS and VWR International."

Mike Guerra added "I am thrilled to join GeminiBio's board of directors and support their continued success and growth in California, and across the US. While the biotech sector has experienced a challenging market environment over the last eighteen months, these challenges have amplified the importance of companies like GeminiBio that can help simplify and accelerate the drug development process by allowing innovators to outsource non-core manufacturing."

Harold S. Blue, Chairman of GeminiBio, added, "Mike's inclusion in the board, along with other recent additions, will provide valuable support to the GeminiBio management team as the company executes its go-to-market plan. After three years of investing in our industry-leading cGMP bioprocess liquid manufacturing capabilities, we are excited about the leadership team that has come together to capitalize on the growth opportunities within the biotechnology sector."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

