Geminose: Animal Popstars Dances its Way Onto the Nintendo eShop!

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9U3S517cQA]

Players can also help the Geminose with their wardrobes so they're always ready for the spotlight. Decorate their rooms with hundreds of collectible items including special decór from each of the band members' diverse cultures. Move around and interact with each item until it's perfect and invite fellow bandmates over for dance parties. In between performances, players can try out the 7 different mini-games as well. Cupcake Samurai lets players slice and dice baked goods at impressive speeds or head over to the kitchen and make recipes from each of the Geminose's cultures that would impress a five-star chef. There's loads of adventure to discover.

The life of a popstar can get lonely without friends to bring along for the ride. Geminose: Animal Popstars has co-op play so players can rock out with a friend. The game's local two-player mode features full joy-con support so that players can get up, move around and dance the night away with their pals and the Geminose.

Geminose: Animal Popstars is a fun, music-filled adventure that encourages players of all ages to learn, dance, and have fun. Geminose: Animal Popstars is available now on the Nintendo eShop. Players looking to own a physical copy of the game can pre-order at major retailers worldwide by visiting the official website and looking forward to the game's physical launch on June 18. To keep up with the Geminose, visit them on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

A list of features include:

Collect 10 animal musicians from around the world and form your hit band

Over 30 musical instruments to master

20 original songs with hundreds of ways to rearrange them

Attract 45 ultra-cute Mashup super-fans via Geminose dance-offs

Play through story mode with Nimmy and Smudge managing your chosen band, or choose free play mode for endless hours of fun

Build and customize your rockstar mansion with hundreds of decorative items to choose from and interact with

Take your band on a world tour to unlock additional songs, outfits, and decór to deck out your rockstar mansion

Unlock the mansion kitchen and cook recipes from around the world

Play a variety of mini-games when on break from your tour

Challenge your friends in local 2-player mode using full Joy-Con control

About Ultimas

New York-based Ultimas is a vertically integrated, full-stack video game company. Ultimas' game studio opportunistically acquires games in the late stage of development, completes those games, and then commercially launches them. Ultimas' soon-to-launch retail game platform, known as Ultimate, will provide small publishers the opportunity to attract developers with its best-in-class reporting features and industry-best pricing

About Majesco Entertainment

Majesco Entertainment Company is an innovative developer, marketer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide. Building on more than 25 years of operating history, the company develops and publishes a wide range of video games on console, handheld, and mobile platforms, including such hits as Double Dragon: Neon, ZUMBA FITNESS™, and GONE HOME™. More info can be found online at majescoent.com or on Twitter .

About Silver Bullet Studios

Silver Bullet Studios' CEO, Cos Lazouras, is the creator of the Geminose characters and world and is the director of the Geminose game. Silver Bullet Studios has exclusive licensing rights to the Geminose franchise from Starbreeze Studios. Geminose: Animal Popstars was developed by Novarama and Behaviour Interactive.

