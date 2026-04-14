Geminus AI, Bapco Energies, and SLB Collaborate to Deploy Physics-Native AI to Optimize Bahrain's Energy Infrastructure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geminus AI, the company bringing autonomy to the world's mission critical systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Bapco Energies and SLB to deploy physics-native artificial intelligence for real-time, system-wide optimization of Bahrain's upstream production system. The collaboration supports Bahrain's national goals for energy efficiency, digital transformation, and sustainability, aligned with the Kingdom's Net-Zero by 2060 commitment.

At the heart of the initiative is robust system optimization enabled by physics-informed AI (PiAI)—an advanced technology that blends the precision of physics-based models with the speed of machine learning (ML). The partnership is applying this technology to unlock value across the entire energy system, from upstream through refining.

In the initial use case, Geminus' technology was leveraged to build an AI model integrating SLB's Pipesim™ steady-state multiphase flow simulator with operational field data from Bapco's extensive network of wells and pipelines to deliver near-instant optimization across Bahrain's upstream infrastructure. This capability enables Bapco engineers and field operations teams to rapidly run "what-if" scenarios, optimize production across thousands of wells and kilometers of surface network, and perform full system-wide optimizations to identify optimal setpoints and make smarter, data-driven operational decisions in real time.

"We believe that this partnership demonstrates the speed and scale at which Bapco Energies is embracing AI to optimize our operations," said Gabriel Selischi, Upstream Deputy CE - Technical, EVP Bapco Upstream Operations. "Following the success of the first implementation and field test, in which we had working models in weeks and tangible value generation in less than 12 months, Bapco Energies is confident that the partnership can be scaled to other applications to deliver value in complex real-world scenarios. This partnership underscores our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge AI to drive efficiency, resilience, and growth in Bahrain's energy system."

"We are excited to be a cornerstone of Bapco's plans to achieve robust system optimization across their energy value chain," said Chad Harkness, Managing Director, Energy at Geminus. "Together with our partner, SLB, our goal is to leverage our proprietary physics-native AI platform to help Bahrain set a global example of how AI can transform energy infrastructure—faster, smarter, and without the need for major capital investment."

"For decades, SLB has empowered energy producers to optimize complex flow systems with precision, using our industry-leading physics-based simulators," said Melissa Suman, Director Digital Production and Edge at SLB. "This collaboration marks a pivotal shift, where the reliability of engineering meets the responsiveness of artificial intelligence. By integrating our trusted simulation platforms with Geminus' AI technology, we're bringing AI into operations to enable deterministic, real-time decision making in the field."

Together, Geminus AI, Bapco Energies, and SLB are advancing Bahrain's long-term energy strategy, ensuring more efficient use of resources today while laying the foundation for advanced AI-enabled infrastructure in the years ahead.

About Geminus AI

Geminus delivers measurable operational value for energy and industrial operators by enabling smarter, real-time decisions in complex physical systems. As the first vertically integrated, physics-native AI platform built specifically for these environments, Geminus helps customers unlock double-digit performance improvements, reduce energy consumption, and improve reliability across critical assets. Trusted by many of the world's largest energy companies, Geminus turns data and physics into scalable, actionable intelligence that directly impacts the bottom line.

About Bapco Energies

Bapco Energies is Bahrain's integrated energy company, driving the Kingdom's energy transition by managing and optimizing resources across upstream, downstream, and renewable portfolios. Bapco Energies is committed to supporting Bahrain's Net-Zero by 2060 pledge while ensuring energy security and economic growth.

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SOURCE Geminus AI