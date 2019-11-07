Gemite Develops Advanced Crystalline Waterproofing Systems

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemite Products Inc. has developed a new Advanced Crystalline Waterproofing System with less expensive, easy to use material that delivers an extended life-cycle performance in comparison to the old-style crystalline waterproofing.

Admixture

Adi-Con CW Plus, Bratislava, Slovakia, Foundation Slab & Walls Cem-Kote CW Plus Spraying, South Ferry Subway, NY

Adi-Con CW Plus is a crystalline waterproofing admixture, containing proprietary reactive chemicals that integrally waterproof concrete and mortar. These active chemicals react with products of cement hydration and generate a non-soluble gel formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. Adi-Con CW Plus admixture reduces the permeability of concrete, protects it from carbon dioxide and chlorides and reduces concrete deterioration due to chemical attack and corrosion of reinforcing steel.

Adi-Con CW Plus delivers long term performance at much lower cost than old technology crystalline materials.

Topically Applied

Cem-Kote CW Plus, an advanced topically applied crystalline waterproofing is extremely tough and durable – it does not require an additional protective coating. It protects concrete against high hydrostatic pressure and aggressive environments, and it can withstand even heavy vehicular traffic.

Cem-Kote CW Plus can be applied only one day after placing concrete, as a cementitious slurry to the new or existing concrete surface. It does not require concrete to be cured for a minimum 28 days, which is a norm for polymer (epoxy or polyurethane) coatings. Cem-Kote CW Plus can be applied at high relative humidity and over water saturated surface. Installation of polymer coatings requires frequent testing to satisfy stringent surface "dryness", low concrete moisture content and low relative humidity.

Dual Waterproofing Action = Quicker Construction

Cem-Kote CW Plus combines Crystalline Waterproofing + Membrane Waterproofing, resulting in very fast turnaround. Only a few days, rather than weeks that are the norm for an old-style crystalline waterproofing. Structures treated with Cem-Kote CW Plus can be exposed to water after only overnight curing, since the membrane waterproofing mechanism is fast acting. Old-style crystalline waterproofing needs several weeks, since the reaction time is very slow.

Cem-Kote CW Plus works successfully on concrete substrates "starved" of free calcium ions (due to carbonation), because its Membrane Waterproofing mechanism works independently of crystalline reaction. Ordinary (old-style) crystalline waterproofing do not work, when insufficient amount of free silicate to react is present.

Cem-Kote CW Plus has a much longer open-time than standard crystalline materials and better rheology, making it much easier to spray - resulting in easier and quicker spray application.

Cem-Kote CW Plus has much lower applied cost than old-style crystalline materials, due to the ease of application, longer open time and simpler and faster crack treatment.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Igor Nikolajev, P.E.

President

Gemite Products Inc.

905 672 2020, ext. 301

228631@email4pr.com

www.gemite.com

https://geopolymer-technology.com/

SOURCE Gemite Products Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gemite.com

