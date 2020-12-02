Gemma di Luna earns top honors from the Women's Choice Award.

The Women's Choice Award is the only award based solely on the recommendations of women, the most powerful consumer. The mission of the award is to empower women via a collective voice which identifies brands, products and services that deserve their loyalty and referrals. To earn the 9 out of 10 Recommended award Gemma di Luna was required to satisfy a two-step qualification process to achieve a greater than 85% recommendation rating in both a national survey of the brands female consumers and with a live taste testing panel.

Recommendation ratings are the pinnacle for determining true brand loyalty and love, with peer recommendations being one of the key criteria consumers say influence their choices in wine. The award enables Gemma di Luna to display the Women's Choice 9 out of 10 Recommended Seal in the brands marketing communications. When choosing between two brands at a similar price, 95% of women say that seeing the Women's Choice Award seal would make their purchase decision easier, which gives Gemma di Luna a powerful differentiator to stand out in the the cluttered wine marketplace. Gemma di Luna will communicate the award via special packaging, digital outreach and point of sale materials.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Women's Choice Award," said Giovanni Pecora, CEO of Enovation Brands. "In conceiving Gemma di Luna, we sought to bring together everything women want in wine; beloved varietals, carefully crafted and presented in beautiful packaging to infuse a bit of luxury into every day moments. This endorsement confirms we have no only achieved that goal, but also earned the trust and loyalty of our valued consumers."

Gemma di Luna is available nationwide in Sparkling Moscato, Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie and Prosecco DOC varieties, ranging from an SRP of $14.99 - $15.99 for 750ml, as well as a 187ml single serve Sparkling Moscato at an SRP of $5.49. For U.S. sales and distribution inquiries, contact 305-466-6880 or [email protected].

About Gemma di Luna

Gemma di Luna presents the Italian Luxury Collection, a selection of wines meticulously crafted to elevate Italy's most loved varieties from the ordinary to the extraordinary and turn everyday experiences into moments of luxury. With a soft pop of color and the sparkle of precious jewels, the bottles are as charmingly beautiful as the wine they hold, making Gemma di Luna perfect for gift giving, weddings, special occasions or simply as an everyday treat. For more info visit gemmadiluna.com.

About Enovation Brands, Inc.

Enovation Brands, Inc. is the U.S. importer of Gemma di Luna, Living Coral, VOGA Italia, Luna Di Luna, Ca' Montini, Alberto Nani, Vegania and other Enoitalia SpA brands. Headquartered in Aventura, FL, Enovation Brands is dedicated to delivering consistently superb products in distinctive packaging at an exceptional value. For more info visit enovationbrands.com.

Media Inquiries:

Lisa Schuster

National Marketing Director, Enovation Brands, Inc.

(305) 466-6880

[email protected]

SOURCE Enovation Brands, Inc.

