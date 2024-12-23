GEMMABio Secures $34 Million in Seed Funding to Drive Gene Therapy Advancements

Significant international investment defies sector trend

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GEMMA Biotherapeutics ("GEMMABio") – a new therapeutics company founded by gene therapy pioneer Dr. Jim Wilson – announced the completion of a $34 million seed funding round to accelerate its groundbreaking gene therapy initiatives.

The $34 million seed round was co-led by Double Point Ventures, Bioluminescence Ventures and Earlybird Venture Capital, with additional backing from Savanne Life Sciences. This funding will fuel GEMMABio's operational expansion and innovative gene therapy programs.

"We are delighted by the enthusiastic support from our engaged and high-quality partners, who share our vision for the future of gene therapy," said Dr. Jim Wilson, President and CEO of GEMMABio. "Their involvement comes at a pivotal moment in the industry, and together, we are committed to expanding and speeding access to affordable gene therapies for the patients who need them most."

GEMMABio is at the forefront of advancing gene therapy research, with a focus on accelerating the development and delivery of life-changing therapies to patients worldwide.

"We are excited to be part of GEMMABio's journey from the outset, as the company is positioned for success with its technologies, continued innovation and unique partnerships," said Campbell Murray, Senior Partner at Bioluminescence Ventures. "We are confident that GEMMABio's patient-centered approach will not only deliver life-saving gene therapies to those who need them most but also drive meaningful value for shareholders."

Since its launch on October 1, 2024, GEMMABio has several active programs, including a recently announced collaboration with Fiocruz, the main supplier of immunobiologics, biopharmaceuticals and diagnostics to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

"GEMMABio's innovative technology platform and ambitious mission to transform patient care make it a compelling partner," said Florent Gros, Partner at Earlybird Venture Capital. "As the company accelerates the development and delivery of life-changing therapies, we are proud to support its journey to bring transformative solutions to patients worldwide."

As GEMMABio continues to build momentum, the company is actively seeking strategic partners to collaborate on its mission to bring innovative therapies to market.

About GEMMABio

GEMMABio is a therapeutics company focused on advancing research and global access to life-changing advanced therapies for those living with rare diseases. The company will provide research and product development functions to bring gene therapy discoveries from the bench to the bedside faster and affordably.

GEMMABio is led by gene therapy industry pioneer Jim Wilson and his team of experts, who previously conducted their work in academia. Wilson is also the Chairperson of Franklin Biolabs, a Contract Research Organization that provides a full range of services from discovery to clinical vector manufacturing to the global genetic medicines industry.

For more information, please visit gemmabiotx.com.

