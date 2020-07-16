GemmaCert Pinpoints Potency and Composition of Cannabis Throughout Supply Chain

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GemmaCert announced today that it has added new features to its flagship analytical product and can now determine the composition and potency of cannabis throughout the entire supply chain: from the initial plant harvest up through the raw extraction that occurs right before the cannabis is turned into a useable product. GemmaCert is a life sciences company advancing solutions to determine the potency and quality of cannabis and hemp.

The company uses a nondestructive technology that employs advanced spectrometry, image analysis and machine learning. GemmaCert's leading analytical device offers a reliable and accurate breakdown of the amount of THC and CBD content during the cannabis production process, starting with the cannabis plant's dry flower buds, through their conversion into biomass and finally after the cannabis has been extracted in crude (raw) form from the biomass.

Dr. Guy Setton, GemmaCert CEO said, "The recent explosion of cannabis products on the market has left manufacturers and sellers vulnerable to lawsuits from consumers claiming that the actual cannabis content in these products is very different from what is being advertised. We are dramatically reducing the risk to manufactures of mislabeling products by taking the guesswork out of determining cannabis potency and composition. With our in-house product, manufacturers know exactly what they are breeding, growing and selling without having to invest in costly and time consuming laboratory tests."

GemmaCert also announced today the release of its new product, The GemmaCert Lite. The product is based on the company's same state-of-the-art technology platform for non-destructive cannabis potency analysis and offers many of the same features. The GemmaCert Lite, however, is intended for small cannabis businesses, craft services and growers, and sells at a lower price point of US$2,500.

GemmaCert's technology is based on research first conducted at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem by Prof. Oded Shoseyov, and the company was established by Yissum, the University's tech transfer company. Hebrew University, led by the research of Prof. Raphael Mechoulam has been uncovering the benefits of cannabis and leading the modern era of serious scientific cannabis research for over 5 decades.

