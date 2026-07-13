GemologyGeek Debuts the Ignite Collection, Merging Rare Natural Gemstones with the Optical Phenomenon of Fluorescence

From formally trained jewelry designer and gemologist, gem dealer and educator to jewelry brand founder, Erica Silverglide inspires a reimagined brand experience

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending more than twenty years sourcing exceptional gemstones, and developing collections in-house for some of the industry's most prestigious brands, designer and Graduate Gemologist, Erica Silverglide is launching the next chapter of her career. Through Ignite, GemologyGeek's first fine jewelry collection, and a newly redesigned website, Silverglide shines her gemological expertise into pieces made for collectors and connoisseurs.

One-of-a-Kind Deco Style Filigree Ring with Asher-cut Blue Green Tourmaline and Fancy-cut Diamonds by GemologyGeek

Ignite features rings, pendants, and earrings featuring natural rare gems, some with optical phenomena. Limited edition designs, inspired by the moments that shape a person's life, exist as one-of-one jewels. There are no reproductions, no reorders, or duplicates. When a piece is acquired, it belongs to the wearer. "Ignite is about the spark. That small flame that lives in you before it has a name, before it becomes something you can point to," says Silverglide. "It was an idea I worked through until a collection was standing in front of me. For someone else it might be a goal that is becoming real, a moment of pride or accomplishment, or something they have been building for a long time."

Among the collection's defining features is Silverglide's use of both high-quality gemstones and fluorescent diamonds, the latter being a naturally occurring phenomenon that has fascinated scientists and gemologists for generations. Fluorescence occurs when certain gemstones absorb ultraviolet light and release it as visible light, creating a luminous glow that disappears the moment the UV source is removed. In diamonds, blue fluorescence is the most common, while green, yellow, and orange reactions are considerably rarer. While fluorescence has historically been misunderstood within parts of the trade, Silverglide views it as one of nature's most intriguing expressions.

"Honestly, it's the mystery," says Silverglide. "Fluorescence has been a hot topic in the industry for decades, and no one has ever given a satisfying answer for why it became something to avoid. For me it has always been about the science. The fact that a change in crystal structure so small it represents a fraction of a percent, can cause a stone to light up under the right conditions, is remarkable. That is not a flaw. That is a natural phenomenon and a genuinely rare one."

Only an estimated 15 percent of minerals and gemstones exhibit any fluorescence. In diamonds specifically, studies have found that only approximately 25 to 35 percent display fluorescence under standard long-wave ultraviolet light. Each of the fluorescent high-quality diamonds selected for Ignite are individually evaluated to ensure exceptional beauty and transparency, without the haziness that could result from using lower quality diamonds.

"The details that connect a client to a piece are never the obvious ones," she explains. "It's the thing they discover: a hinge, the comfort fit, a finish on the back, or something else unexpected. Fluorescence is that detail in the Ignite collection. It lives in the stone and reveals itself when the moment is right."

The launch of Ignite coincides with a redesigned GemologyGeek website, which is a maturation of the Instagram Erica has spent years building. Originally an educational resource to help consumers better understand gemstones and jewelry, GemologyGeek grew organically into a respected sourcing business, known for its emphasis on transparency, expertise and exceptional gemstones.

"It started with a conversation about what was missing," says Silverglide. "There was a real lack of education at the client level and honestly within parts of the industry too. In my corporate career, I wanted to close that gap and give people the language to understand what makes a stone exceptional. Over time that mission grew into a full sourcing and design brand, but the education piece has never left. It just lives in the stones and the jewelry now." As Ignite continues to evolve, new additions are planned.

Building on her expertise, Erica also offers retailers and staff more education, including a trunk show program with a clinical approach that combines shopping the beautiful jewels with her gemological education and storytelling, tailored for either customers, sales associates or both. For the customer, education enables them to better appreciate the uniqueness and value of the piece. For the sales associate, it helps them offer a more interesting customer interaction, helping to increase sales for the retailer.

Jewelry store owners interested in bringing the experience to their stores are encouraged to contact GemologyGeek directly. For more information, visit www.gemologygeek.com or write [email protected].

About GemologyGeek

Founded by designer and gemologist Erica Silverglide, GemologyGeek began as an educational platform dedicated to helping consumers better understand gemstones, diamonds, and jewelry. Today, GemologyGeek combines education, sourcing, bespoke design, and unique fine jewelry collections built around exceptional natural gemstones and craftsmanship.

SOURCE GemologyGeek