Gemoo Introduced Wordance: 100% FREE to Transform Plain Text into Engaging Music-Synced Videos and GIFs in Minutes

News provided by

Gemoo

29 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemoo, the developer of FocuSee, announced the launch of Wordance, a revolutionary AI-powered tool designed to empower users to create captivating music-synced videos and GIFs from plain text effortlessly. Whether for an indie hacker, startup team member, digital marketer, or content creator, Wordance is the go-to solution for generating attention-catching promo videos that resonate with the target audience. What's better, it's completely free for everyone to use.

Continue Reading
Gemoo Introduced Wordance
Gemoo Introduced Wordance

"We believe in the power of storytelling. As the world becomes increasingly digital, we see a need for a tool that can seamlessly transform words into visually captivating narratives. Wordance was born out of our passion for enabling everyone, regardless of their background or expertise, to create compelling videos that resonate with their audience," said Morgan Kung, founder of Gemoo. "We aim to break down barriers to video creation, and we're excited to see Wordance take us one step forward."

How Wordance Works in 3 Steps:

  1. Input Text and Choose Music: Enter the text and select the perfect music from the extensive library. Let Wordance automatically adapt the visuals to match the rhythm of the music.

  2. Customize the Output: Modify font styles, background colors, and text animations, resize the canvas, add a brand logo, and even change the music.

  3. Export and Done: Export the video in up to 4K resolution, as a GIF, or in MP4 format. And users can edit previous videos anytime to meet different usages. No need to start from scratch!

Feature Highlights of Wordance:

  1. Cool and Catchy Videos: The primary purpose of Wordance is to generate cool and catchy videos for everyone's project. But it doesn't stop there – it's also great to work as a video editor companion to create eye-catching video intros, outros, and transition scenes.

  2. Automated Music-Synced Visuals: With the ability to automatically create music-synced text-based visuals, export to GIFs, and high-resolution videos, Wordance becomes an indispensable tool for effortlessly grabbing attention and boosting growth.

  3. Brand Awareness: Add a custom brand logo to the videos, effectively increasing brand awareness among the target audience.

Learn more about Wordance or give it a try now: https://gemoo.com/wordance/

Compatibility and Price
Wordance is a web app that works on both Windows and macOS, and is 100% free to use. Get started here: https://gemoo.com/wordance/

About Gemoo
Gemoo is an innovative team on a mission to let everyone enjoy a fun, creative, and limitless experience of video creating, editing, and sharing. For more information: https://gemoo.com/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Gemoo

Also from this source

Gemoo Released FocuSee, An Innovative Screen Recording App with Auto Editing to Help Non-Professionals Create Stunning Videos at Least Cost and Effort

Gemoo Released FocuSee, An Innovative Screen Recording App with Auto Editing to Help Non-Professionals Create Stunning Videos at Least Cost and Effort

Gemoo, an innovative startup team aiming to simplify the workflow of video creation, editing, and sharing, has launched FocuSee, a groundbreaking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.