Gems and Jewelry Market size to grow by USD 137.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by growing demand for wedding jewelry - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gems and jewelry market size is set to grow by USD 137.48 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report!

Gems and Jewelry Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gems and Jewelry Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aurum designer jewellers, CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Emperor Watch and Jewelry Ltd, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, PC Jeweller Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The Swatch Group Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Gold, Platinum, Silver, Diamond, and Gemstones), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Gems and jewelry market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Aurum designer jewellers, CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Emperor Watch and Jewelry Ltd, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, PC Jeweller Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The Swatch Group Ltd.

Gems And Jewelry Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Growing demand for wedding jewelry prominently drives the market growth of the gems and jewelry market during the forecast period. Jewelry is mostly purchased for special occasions, especially weddings. This will contribute significantly to the global gems and jewelry market. Bridal jewelry, such as necklaces, wedding bands, and engagement rings, is in high demand worldwide.

Moreover, India is a major market for wedding jewelry, with increasing expenditure on bridal collections driven by the expanding middle-class population and their rising disposable income. Hence, such high demand for wedding jewelry drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The introduction of AR in the gems and jewelry market is an emerging trend influencing market growth. AR drives the demand in the global gems and jewelry market, particularly in the online segment. In order to enable customers to try on jewelry virtually before purchasing, e-commerce players are developing platforms based on augmented reality technology.

Additionally, customers can use the camera on their device to see how different products look on them and choose the perfect match. For instance, Riddles Jewelry, a US-based player, has already launched an application for Android and iOS platforms to provide this feature. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The decline in demand for gold jewelry as an investment option is a major challenge hindering market growth. Gold jewelry is not only worn for personal adornment but is also considered a popular investment option. This can be observed especially in countries like India.

Moreover, gold has a high resale value and is often gifted during weddings but in recent years, there has been a shift towards other investment options and intricate fashion jewelry. This resulted in a decline in the demand for gold jewelry. Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The gems and jewelry market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Gems and Jewelry Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gems and jewelry market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gems and jewelry market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gems and jewelry market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gems and jewelry market vendors

Gems And Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 137.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurum designer jewellers, CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Emperor Watch and Jewelry Ltd, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, PC Jeweller Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The Swatch Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

