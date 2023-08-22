GEMS Girls' Clubs Celebrates International Day of the Girl, Oct 11

Public invited to join global celebration & equipping social campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMS Girls' Clubs, a global ministry dedicated to growing girls in their faith for over 65 years, is excited to announce its International Day of the Girl celebration on October 11, 2023. The event coincides with the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the organization's new headquarters, along with a worldwide social media campaign that inspires and encourages girls by affirming the Truth of who God says they are.

GEMS Girls' Clubs

"At GEMS, our mission to support girls around the world is not confined to a single day—it is our lifelong commitment," says Cindy Bultema, Executive Director of GEMS. "On this International Day of the Girl and every day, we want girls to know that they belong and they are loved by God," says Bultema.

The International Day of the Girl is a globally recognized day to celebrate and lift up girls while raising awareness about the challenges they face. Girls from GEMS clubs around the world will participate by sharing pictures with signs featuring their own A-to-Z attributes, highlighting the strengths they've gained through club experiences. The campaign will also encourage others to join in and #SharetheLOVED.

Get Involved & #SharetheLOVED

GEMS Girls Clubs invites everyone to participate and celebrate the International Day of the Girl in the following ways:

Download and print the free GEMS' "The Truth Is" photo cards & share pictures on social media using the hashtags #GEMS #DayoftheGirl #ShareTheLOVED. Spread kindness by downloading the "50 Ways to Share the LOVED" document available at GEMSgc.org . Send an encouraging note to someone using the "You are LOVED." cards, also available for download at GEMSgc.org .

Grand Opening Celebration

To enhance the significance of the day, GEMS will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting event at its new, 5,800 square-foot headquarters in Michigan. The office building includes various work and meeting spaces, a podcast and conference recording studio, a mailroom for global product distribution, and a fun, new "HUB" (Here U Belong) event space for girls.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the worth and incredible potential of every girl and to extend heartfelt gratitude to all mentors whose dedication and passion have played a vital role in building a brighter future for generations to come," says Bultema.

Further details for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be announced in September.

Press Coverage

To arrange interviews & other media coverage, contact Emily at 616-350-2073 or [email protected]. Promotional photography and other assets are available at bit.ly/gemsgirlsclubs .

About GEMS

GEMS Girls' Clubs is a global ministry dedicated to engaging and equipping girls in their faith for over six decades. Through its transformative girls' clubs, programs, and products, GEMS provides a supportive environment for girls to grow, learn, and flourish in who God made them to be. GEMS clubs are currently active throughout 17 countries, 9 Canadian provinces, 40 states, and growing. For more information about GEMS Girls' Clubs, visit GEMSgc.org and follow @GEMSgirlsclubs on social media.

