TRG Expands Endpoint Lifecycle Capabilities with Acquisition of Barcode Supply

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a global managed services provider focused on the full lifecycle of enterprise endpoints, announced today that it has acquired Barcode Supply, LLC ("Barcode Supply"), a value-added provider of barcode, RFID, labeling, and data capture solutions. Barcode Supply adds complementary hardware, consumables, software, and technical services capabilities to TRG's endpoint lifecycle platform and expands the company's presence in the U.S. Southeast. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Greensboro, Georgia, Barcode Supply has built a long-standing reputation for helping organizations source, deploy, and support mission-critical barcode and labeling systems. Its offering spans hardware, consumables, asset-tracking software, and hands-on configuration, integration, repair, and support services that help customers improve accuracy, traceability, and operational efficiency.

"Barcode Supply is a proven, service-driven business with deep technical expertise and long-standing customer relationships," said Sean Kennedy, Founder and President of TRG. "The acquisition strengthens TRG's ability to support customers across the full endpoint lifecycle, from device sourcing and configuration through deployment, repair, support, and ongoing management, while expanding our presence in the Southeast."

"TRG is an ideal partner for Barcode Supply and a strong fit for our customers, employees, and culture," said Jason Littleton, Chief Executive Officer of Barcode Supply. "Our team will continue delivering the responsiveness, technical expertise, and hands-on service our customers expect, now with access to TRG's broader resources, scale, and full endpoint lifecycle capabilities. We are excited about what this combination means for our customers and employees."

Following the acquisition, Littleton and the Barcode Supply team will continue serving customers as part of TRG.

About Barcode Supply

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Greensboro, Georgia, Barcode Supply helps organizations across manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, and the public sector improve accuracy, traceability, and operational efficiency. The company combines hardware, consumables, software, and technical services to source, deploy, and support end-to-end barcode and labeling systems through a single trusted partner. For more information, visit www.barcodesupply.com.

About TRG

TRG is a global managed services provider that manages and secures the full lifecycle of enterprise endpoints. The company delivers services across device sourcing and configuration, deployment and logistics, repair and maintenance, asset management, managed mobility services, and integrated cybersecurity solutions. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, TRG maintains facilities in North America, Europe, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.trgsolutions.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

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SOURCE Gemspring Capital