Gemspring Capital Announces Sale of Valant

News provided by

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of portfolio company Valant Medical Solutions ('Valant" or the "Company"), a provider of SaaS-based electronic health record and practice management software for behavioral health providers, to an affiliate of Resurgens Technology Partners ("Resurgens"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005 and backed by Gemspring since 2019, Valant provides a comprehensive and differentiated software platform that enables customers to manage key operational, clinical, and financial workflows to drive optimal business and patient outcomes. Through its intuitive user experience and robust product suite – purpose-built for the behavioral health market – Valant has scaled to serve more than 22,000 behavioral health professionals across all 50 states.

During Gemspring's ownership, Valant developed and implemented an entirely new and modern technology platform, launched multiple new products, and made significant investments in management and operational infrastructure to extend its market leadership and drive meaningful growth.

"As we've scaled our business to meet the needs of behavioral health providers across the country, Gemspring has been a tremendous partner to Valant and has helped us drive product innovation and develop our go-to-market strategy," shared Valant CEO Ram Krishnan. "We look forward to continuing the strong momentum we've built under Gemspring's stewardship with the Resurgens team."

"It's been incredibly rewarding to support Ram and the entire Valant team during this chapter of exceptional growth," said Aron Grossman, Managing Director at Gemspring. "We are proud of the significant progress the team has made and the essential role Valant continues to play in supporting behavioral health professionals nationwide. We believe the business is well positioned to build on its momentum and look forward to the Company's continued success."

Aeris Partners served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Valant and Gemspring.

About Valant Medical Solutions
Valant is a software-as-a-service organization serving the needs of the behavioral healthcare industry. Valant's disruptive technology solutions combine deep domain and technical expertise to improve behavioral healthcare quality by reinventing how electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems serve mental health providers and their patients. Valant is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit www.valant.com.

About Gemspring Capital
Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

