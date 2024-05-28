Gemspring Capital-Backed ROR Partners Introduces Revolutionary Performance Marketing Platform ActivImpact™

WESTPORT, Conn., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle market private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company ROR Partners LLC ("ROR"), a data-driven, AI-integrated, performance marketing company, completed the formation of ActivImpact, LLC ("ActivImpact"), creating a differentiated provider of performance marketing solutions for mid-sized brands.

Dedicated to leveling the marketing playing field, ActivImpact enables mid-sized businesses to compete with the most sophisticated marketing organizations by offering an integrated, one-stop solution. The company empowers agencies and brands with AI-powered tools to turn proprietary data into versatile audiences, optimized media plans, and transparent measurement, transforming their marketing capabilities.

"ActivImpact has brought together a group of industry veterans to build a truly innovative platform, purpose-built to support the efforts of marketers at mid-sized brands across a variety of industries. This move provides a vehicle for bringing leading marketing solutions and capabilities to new types of clients, including agencies, and we look forward to working closely with Kerry and the entire ActivImpact team to drive their clients' marketing efforts and businesses forward," said Zubin Malkani, Managing Director at Gemspring Capital.

"ActivImpact was designed from the ground up to give mid-sized agencies and brands who manage media in-house the same kind of data, audience modeling, trade area development, optimization, and media execution capabilities that historically have only been available to much larger organizations," said Kerry Morris, President of ActivImpact. "The launch of ActivImpact creates a new industry-leading company with a sharpened client focus, and we are confident that we will unlock significant value for marketers and the brands they support."

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com .

About ROR Partners

ROR Partners is a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, empowering businesses to drive growth and maximize ROI through innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on data management, analytics, and performance marketing, ROR Partners enables businesses to unlock the full potential of their marketing efforts in today's digital world. For more information, visit www.rorpartners.com .

About ActivImpact

ActivImpact is a leading provider of performance marketing solutions that incorporate proprietary data, modeling and optimization, trade-area development, omnichannel media execution, measurement, and analytics all in one integrated platform. ActivImpact empowers mid-sized brands to compete with the world's most sophisticated marketers. For more information, visit www.activimpact.ai.

Media Contacts

Brad Higdon

Senior Vice President - ActivImpact

[email protected]

804-239-4037 (m)

SOURCE Gemspring Capital