Gemspring Capital Invests in Comoto

WESTPORT, Conn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LP ("Gemspring") is pleased to announce that an affiliate has made a strategic minority investment in Comoto Holdings, LLC ("Comoto" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel platform serving the motorcycle and powersports enthusiast community. Existing majority shareholder Prospect Hill Growth Partners will retain its ownership position in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Comoto serves the U.S. motorcycle aftermarket through its family of brands, Cycle Gear, RevZilla, and J&P Cycles, combining a nationwide retail footprint with a robust e-commerce platform. The Company offers an extensive assortment of parts, accessories, and riding apparel, partners with major OEMs and brands across the industry, and has built a trusted position with riders through its integrated retail, e-commerce, digital media, and community channels.

"Comoto has built a family of brands that riders trust and a team that lives and breathes this category," said Zach Parham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comoto. "The continued support of Prospect Hill, together with Gemspring's investment provides the capital flexibility and strategic resources to continue investing behind our growth while preserving the customer focus, authenticity, and category expertise that have made Comoto what it is today. We are excited to partner with the Gemspring team for this next chapter."

"Comoto is a category-defining platform with a strong reputation amongst the powersports community," said Kristin Steen, Managing Director at Gemspring. "We are thrilled to support Zach and the entire Comoto team as the Company enters its next stage of growth."

About Comoto

Comoto is a leading provider of motorcycle parts, accessories, and riding apparel through its nationwide retail store network and e-commerce websites. With a focus on industry-leading product assortment, quality, and consultative expertise, Comoto is a trusted resource for both new and experienced riders across the country. For more information, visit www.ridecomoto.com, www.revzilla.com, www.cyclegear.com, and www.jpcycles.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Kristin Steen, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital