Gemtek Announces AiPhoton™ Transceiver Targeting Hyperscale AI Data Centers Based on NewPhotonics® 1.6T NPG10204 PIC with Integrated Laser

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemtek Technology Company Ltd, a global leader in advanced networking solutions, today announced the AiPhoton 1.6T OSFP transceiver. Built in collaboration with NewPhotonics®, a pioneer in photonic integrated circuits, the module features the NPG10204 DR8 PIC transmitter-on-chip. This latest PIC-based pluggable enables simplified manufacturing of photonic ICs delivering advanced DSP functionality in octal channel 224Gbps per lane for scale-out interconnect solutions at hyperscaler AI data centers.

NewPhotonics Ltd Logo (PRNewsfoto/NewPhotonics Ltd)

The multi-channel monolithic PIC with integrated laser and modulator offers single-mode PAM4 (IMDD) with low power and improved signal integrity for 200G/channel applications. The highly integrated flip chip eliminates complex optical assembly and wire-bonding steps, simplifying manufacturing challenges to improve yield maturity, reliability, and efficiencies that accelerate time to deployment.

"With the introduction of AiPhoton we are well-positioned to meet the hyperscaler shift into high-volume demand for 1.6T pluggables," said James Lee, President, Gemtek. "Our automated manufacturing capabilities, combined with the highly integrated NewPhotonics PIC designed for fast, reliable time-to-market production, ensure next-gen connectivity solution availability that fills the supply gap driven by AI."

The AiPhoton 1.6Tbps DR8 OSFP module design introduces a new generation of low-power transceivers that can be produced at volume and quality scale.

"Gemtek demonstrates how integrated advanced silicon photonics translates directly into scalable, power-efficient 1.6T connectivity for AI infrastructure," said Doron Tal, SVP and GM of Optical Connectivity at NewPhotonics. "Combining our laser-integrated PIC with Gemtek's proven high-volume manufacturing capabilities enables a new class of 200G-per-lane pluggables designed to meet the market's urgent need for 1.6T optics at hyperscale."

To learn more about Gemtek products and the AiPhoton pluggable transceiver modules, please visit https://www.gemteks.com/en.

Gemtek Technology

Founded over three decades ago, Gemtek Technology is a global leader in communication modules and advanced networking solutions. Renowned for its innovation and quality, Gemtek partners with leading telecom operators and global brands to shape the future of connectivity through high-performance modules and integrated systems. For more information, visit https://www.gemteks.com/.

NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics® is a fabless semiconductor company delivering innovative photonic IC solutions that scale hyperscaler and data center interconnect for AI cluster performance. The company's laser-integrated PICs and OSPic™ optical signal processing enable market-disrupting energy efficiency and production simplicity for DSP and LPO+ pluggable, NPO, and CPO chip solutions. Founded in 2020, NewPhotonics is privately held and funded. For more information, visit www.newphotonics.com.

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SOURCE Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd