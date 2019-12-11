GemVax announced phase II results of GV1001 for Alzheimer's disease treatment at CTAD 2019

At the CTAD presentation, GemVax said the phase II study of its experimental drug called 'GV1001', conducted in moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease, met its primary endpoint, as measured by Severe Impairment Battery, or SIB.

The SIB score of the control group treated with donepezil only decreased by 7.23, while that of the experimental group treated with GV1001 high dose in combination with donepezil decreased by 0.12. The study clearly demonstrated the beneficial effects of treating Alzheimer's with GV1001.

Dr. Michael Weiner, an Alzheimer's expert from the University of California San Francisco who was one of the chairs for the session, said, "It is quite amazing results," and mentioned the possibility of GV1001 as a disease modifying drug.

Meanwhile, other researchers and the Alzheimer's experts at the CTAD shared that it is remarkable that GV1001 is effective in moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease while recent Alzheimer's drug clinical trials ended in failure.

GemVax said it shared mechanism of actions of GV1001 in treating Alzheimer's such as anti-neuroinflammatory and mitochondrial damage protection effects with Alzheimer's experts at the conference and potential collaboration opportunities for upcoming clinical trial in the U.S. were also discussed.

The company also stated, "The CTAD 2019 was a great milestone for GemVax to announce the promising results of our Alzheimer's disease study. It also served as an opportunity to promote 'GV1001' to neurologists and scientist around the world. We are very honored to receive positive feedback and response for our drug from worldwide Alzheimer's experts."

SOURCE GemVax & KAEL

