Gen 3 HMI Design Jointly Developed by Tata Motors and Tata Elxsi Wins the German Design Award

Recognized for Excellence in Product Design in the Human-Machine-Interface Category

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design company that blends technology, creativity, and engineering, along with Tata Motors, one of India's leading automotive companies, has won the esteemed German Design Award 2024. Both global leaders were acclaimed with the coveted Excellent Product Design award for their outstanding contribution to the Tata Motors Gen 3 HMI design.

The German Design Awards set international standards for innovative design developments and competitiveness in the global market.

Tata Motors Gen 3 HMI, crafted by Tata Elxsi, represents a futuristic digital cockpit experience designed primarily for Electric Vehicles (EV) and then thoughtfully adapted for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles. It embodies Tata Group's commitment to embracing the future of electric mobility and strengthens the group's dedication to sustainability. Tata Elxsi was involved across consumer research, detailed digital and experience design, prototyping and validation. The Gen 3 HMI's features are inspired by global trends in HMI design that can cater to international markets.

Key features of the Tata Motors Gen 3 HMI include:

User-Centred Design: Prioritising usability and intuitive interactions for a seamless driving experience

Prioritising usability and intuitive interactions for a seamless driving experience Elevated Driving Experience: Enhancing convenience and enjoyment with intuitive immersive interfaces and seamless controls, and developing innovative engineering designs, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Enhancing convenience and enjoyment with intuitive immersive interfaces and seamless controls, and developing innovative engineering designs, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Thematic Experience: Personalised driving interfaces catering to individual drivers' preferences.

Personalised driving interfaces catering to individual drivers' preferences. Driver's Focus: Ensuring driver concentration and safety with user-friendly controls and reduced distractions.

The jury remarked, "The digital vehicle cockpit 'Gen 3 HMI' from Tata Elxsi combines 2D and 3D optics in its modern and progressive design. The displays not only provide information on the technical status of the vehicle, but also increase safety by providing information on driving style."

Nick Talbot, Global Head of Design and Innovation at Tata Elxsi, said, "The Tata Motors Gen 3 HMI represents a leap forward in merging EV Passenger Vehicle digital cockpit experience with personalized user journeys. It mirrors our dedication to revolutionize electric mobility and addresses market needs, fostering greater acceptance of electric vehicles in the automotive sector. The German Design award that Tata Motors and Tata Elxsi jointly won for Gen 3 HMI serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to designing innovative solutions for modern mobility, with AutoX, our dedicated service line for creating advanced automotive experiences, at the forefront." He added, "The HMI is designed to provide personalised and adaptable experiences, which makes it well-suited for Software-Defined Vehicles as well. It caters to individual preferences with the multimodal interactions, OTA updates, and smart device integration. Our vision is to extend our design expertise and technology innovation to the world of SDVs, ensuring that our design philosophy continues to evolve and adapt to the rapidly changing automotive landscape."

Mr. Sven Patuschka, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, "Tata Elxsi's expertise in conjuring the Gen 3 HMI has proven truly significant. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and cutting-edge HMI design has not just elevated, but transformed the Tata Motors vision for safer mobility, infusing it with a seamless blend of innovation and excellence. The Gen 3 HMI has already been introduced in our new SUVs and have been appreciated by the customers.''

The digital cockpit experience of Tata Motors Gen 3 HMI is a forward-thinking innovation, meeting today's market needs while promoting the growth and acceptance of electric vehicles in the automotive industry. Through this win, Tata Elxsi's intuitive HMI work has been globally recognised as a benchmark for outstanding design. This recognition underscores its significant contribution in making EV vehicles more welcoming and adaptable, effectively addressing the formidable design challenge posed by new technology integration.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a fully integrated global design and technology consultancy, creating innovative products, services and experiences to build brands and help businesses grow. It has a multi-disciplinary team of over 6000 design researchers, strategists, product, UX / UI designers, technologists, and engineers. Tata Elxsi helps clients globally to bring new ideas and award-winning products and services to market. For over 30 years, we have been helping brands differentiate and win.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570) (BSE: 570001); (NSE: TATAMOTORS) (NSE: TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that captivate the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea. By focusing on engineering and tech- enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused on developing pioneering technologies that are both sustainable and suited to the evolving market and customer aspirations. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by developing a tailored product strategy, leveraging the synergy between Group companies and playing an active role in liaising with the Government of India in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors markets its vehicles in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations include 88 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, three joint ventures, and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, over which the company exercises significant influence.

About the German Design Award

The German Design Awards are the premium award of the German Design Council. With its worldwide spectrum and international appeal, it is one of the most prestigious awards in the design landscape across all industries. Since 2012, the German Design Awards have been identifying significant design trends, presenting them to a broad public and honouring them. Every year, extraordinary submissions in product design, communication design and architecture are honoured.

