Gen and Equifax Expand Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Solutions for Consumers' Financial Lives

Gen to leverage Equifax differentiated data to enhance its AI-powered portfolio; Equifax to leverage the power of Engine by Gen to provide personalized recommendations to myEquifax customers

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) and Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced an expanded partnership to empower consumers to securely and confidently manage their financial and digital lives.

The strategic use of Equifax differentiated data will enable Gen to further strengthen the power of its identity protection, financial wellness recommendations, and other offerings through its trusted brands: Norton, Avast, LifeLock and MoneyLion. This expanded relationship will also allow Equifax to leverage the Engine by Gen platform to provide myEquifax consumers in the U.S. with access to personalized financial products.

"Consumers want simple, trusted solutions that help them make smarter financial decisions and protect what matters most," said Vincent Pilette, Chief Executive Officer of Gen. "By bringing together industry-leading consumer financial health and fraud data from Equifax and Gen's consumer-first platforms, we are building a powerful ecosystem that delivers meaningful everyday value to consumers."

"At Equifax, we understand that more data enables better decisions that can help create greater opportunities for consumers," said Mark W. Begor, Equifax Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership with Gen is designed to drive a more complete financial picture of consumers, which ultimately helps people live their financial best."

For more information about how differentiated data assets from Equifax help organizations manage risk and explore new opportunities, while creating a better experience for consumers, visit Equifax.com. Gen is dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands. To learn more about Gen, visit GenDigital.com.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

About EQUIFAX Inc.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

