Gen. Andrew Poppas Joins Outpost as Company Builds Precision Return of Multi-Ton Payloads from Space

Former U.S. Army Forces Command leader will advise Outpost as it advances its reusable Earth-return platform toward its first orbital flight in 2028.

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outpost Technologies Corporation ("Outpost"), an orbital logistics company developing reusable return vehicles that enable precise rapid cargo delivery from space, today named retired U.S. Army Gen. Andrew P. Poppas as special advisor to CEO Jason Dunn and President Amir Blachman.

Retired General Andrew Poppas. Credit: Cypress International

Poppas joins at a moment when the military's need for reliable, precision point-to-point delivery of mission-critical goods is moving from emerging to urgent. Where the need for precise delivery of assets from multiple altitudes including low Earth Orbit, stratospheric and aerial regimes that are a critical capability for national security.

Poppas retired from the U.S. Army in 2026 after more than 37 years of service, culminating in his three and half years of leadership as the 24th commander of U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM). FORSCOM is the Army's largest command responsible for the training and readiness of more than 750,000 active-duty Army, Army Reserve, and National Guard soldiers. Under his leadership, FORSCOM oversaw the deployment of most of the U.S. Army's combat power, including modernization and transformation initiatives designed to prepare the force for future conflict environments.

"We're at an inflection point where the demand for what Outpost is building is moving faster than most people expected," said Outpost Co-Founder and CEO Jason Dunn. "Gen. Poppas has commanded organizations that have to get logistics right when failure isn't an option. That experience, applied to what we're building, sharpens everything."

"General Poppas understands how the military thinks about readiness, sustainment, and logistics at scale, which is exactly what we're building," said Outpost President, Amir Blachman. "His operational experience will help us navigate the defense procurement landscape and strengthen our partnerships across combatant commands. We're moving fast and having someone who's been in the room where these decisions are made will help us stay focused on what actually matters to the warfighter."

"I've spent decades in operations centers and command posts making decisions about where capability needs to be and how fast we can move it there," said retired Gen. Andrew Poppas. "Those constraints are real, and they don't care about org charts or acquisition timelines. Modern operations are won or lost on speed and resilience. Outpost is solving that problem at a scale the national security community needs. That logic extends from orbit to the return lane home. That is decisive advantage, and that is why I am joining the team."

The Company's CarryAll family of reusable vehicles is designed to return cargo from orbit to designated landing zones on Earth, supporting payloads from 200 kilograms to 10 metric tons across national security, in-space manufacturing, on-orbit warehousing, and humanitarian response. His experience making those calls under pressure gives Outpost direct insight into the requirements and constraints that shape defense procurement and mission planning, and it arrives as the company moves CarryAll toward first orbital flight in 2028.

About Outpost

Outpost is an orbital logistics company rewriting the rules of global logistics by building reusable Earth-return vehicles that unlock in-space manufacturing, warehousing, and 60-minute global delivery. The company's CarryAll vehicle family delivers payloads ranging from 200 kg to 10 metric tons, enabling reliable, rapid movement of goods through space. By focusing on Earth-return capability, Outpost unlocks new possibilities for national security, commercial manufacturing, and global supply chains. Based in Playa Vista, California, Outpost is led by CEO and Co-Founder Jason Dunn and President Amir Blachman. For more information, visit www.outpost.space.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated plans, timelines, and performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE Outpost Technologies Corp