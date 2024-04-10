Gen Brands Norton, Avast, AVG and Avira Earn 16 Award Recognitions Across Third-Party Testing Institutions AV-Comparatives and AV Test

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced that independent testing institutions AV-Comparatives and AV-Test have recognized multiple products across Gen brands: Norton, Avast, AVG and Avira.

As part of the testing process, cybersecurity products undergo systematic evaluations that assess real-world protection, malware protection as well as overall performance. The recognition from these independent testing labs across four of Gen's leading brands demonstrates the company's best-in-class technology driven with leading machine learning and AI capabilities.

"We know these are incredibly rigorous tests, and we're proud to have received awards from two of the top cybersecurity benchmarking institutions," said Michal Pechoucek, Chief Technology Officer for Gen. "Our best-in-class technology combined with a team with comprehensive cybersecurity experience enables us to deliver on the brand promises our customers count on."

"While our brands regularly receive accolades from consumers, these awards from independent labs validate the trust in our technology," said Krista Todd, Chief Marketing Officer for Gen. "Gen strives to offer the industry's most innovative and intuitive solutions for comprehensive Cyber Safety, and this recognition reaffirms the impact and peace of mind we aim to bring to our customers every day."

AV-Comparatives Recognizes Avast, AVG and Avira as 'Top Rated Products'1

AV-Comparatives named Avast, AVG and Avira 'top rated products', awarding Gold to Avast and AVG for Real World Protection and Malware Protection and silver to Avira in both categories as well as in Performance Test category. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognized official seal of approval for software performance.

Norton, Avast and AVG Earn AV-Test Awards Across Operating Systems2

Through intensive evaluation, Norton, AVG and Avast each earned 'Best Protection' titles for the Windows operating system for home users by AV-Test. Avast and AVG were also both recognized as the Best MacOS Security for home users, and Avast was acknowledged for enterprise security, earning Best Protection for Windows business users.

Andreas Marx, CEO of AV-Test said, "Our testing has proven an exceptionally high standard of protection across the range of security products from Gen brands. We have thoroughly tested these products, and the consistent performance speaks to the longstanding care they provide to their customers."

For a full breakdown of all the awards, please see below.

AV-Test Awards (announced):

Best Protection (Windows Home Users):

Norton

Avast

AVG

Best Protection (Windows Business Users)

Avast

Best MacOS Security (MacOS Home Users)

Avast

AVG

AV-Comparatives (announced):

Top Rated Products

Avast

AVG

Avira

Real World Protection Test

Avast - Gold

AVG - Gold

Avira – Silver

Malware Protection Test

Avast – Gold

AVG – Gold

Avira – Silver

Performance Test

Avira - Silver

About Gen

Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.GenDigital.com.

1 Gen submitted products from Avast, AVG and Avira to AV-Comparatives for third-party testing.

2 Gen submitted products from Norton, Avast and AVG to AV-Test for third-party testing.

Brittany Posey Cozzy Howard Gen Edelman for Gen [email protected] Cozzy.howard@edelman.com



SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.