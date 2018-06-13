Gen II Fund Services eclipses $200 Billion of Assets under Administration

"Achieving this milestone is a direct result of the commitment of our entire team to deliver for our clients at the highest levels of service. Gen II's clients value our partnership approach to relationships, deep industry knowledge and sole focus on private equity fund administration. Our clients gain exceptional value from our dedication to industry-best performance and significant reinvestment in our business," said Steven Millner, Gen II Managing Principal.

Gen II now services over 110 fund sponsors spanning the private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure asset classes, including many of the industry's most established private equity firms along with private equity's premier emerging managers.

"Gen II has become the administrator of choice for sponsors seeking a truly focused, long-term business partner that can evidence the increasingly important operational infrastructure required by both the sponsor and limited partner community," said Norman Leben, Gen II Managing Principal. "We have committed to invest in our people, processes and technology to ensure our clients achieve a higher level of operating efficiency as they grow."

About Gen II Fund Services

Gen II Fund Services, LLC is the largest U.S. based independent private equity fund administrator, covering over $200B of private capital on behalf of our clients. Gen II offers private fund sponsors the best-in-class combination of people, process and technology, enabling GPs to most effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting and investor communications.

The Gen II team is the most experienced and longest tenured team in the private equity fund administration industry, with broad expertise across buyout, infrastructure, energy, credit, real estate, co-investment, hybrid funds, feeder funds, funds of funds, venture capital, retail and managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

Contact: Jeff Gendel

Principal - Business Development

Gen II Fund Services, LLC

212-408-0501

jgendel@gen2fund.com

