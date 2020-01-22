Gen II Fund Services, LLC Announces The Promotion Of Four Professionals To Principal

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC ("Gen II"), a leading global private equity fund administrator, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of four of its client service professionals to Principal, bringing the number of Gen II Principals to twenty-four (24).

"We are delighted to add these four highly experienced and qualified professionals to Gen II's roster of principals. These promotions reflect our ongoing commitment to invest in our personnel and provide meaningful opportunities for career growth," said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II.

Norman Leben, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II added, "This is a well-deserved achievement for these individuals, who have consistently demonstrated the highest levels of knowledge and proficiency in fund administration and deliver premier service to our clients."

Gen II 2020 Principal Class:

Ben Bichacho

Ben is a Principal of Gen II. Ben has over twenty (20) years of experience in the alternative asset management industry and has been with Gen II since 2014. Ben has extensive knowledge of private equity fund administration and reporting, with a focus on servicing credit fund clients.

Shaun Buckley

Shaun is a Principal of Gen II. Shaun has over twenty (20) years of experience in financial services; including thirteen (13) years of experience in the private equity administration industry. Shaun joined Gen II upon the launch of Gen II's Boston location and has oversight of the Boston client service team. Shaun has extensive knowledge of private equity fund administration and reporting, with a focus on servicing Fund of Fund clients.

Bryan Rakestraw

Bryan is a Principal of Gen II. Bryan has over fifteen (15) years of experience in the private equity industry. He has been with Gen II since 2015 and has extensive knowledge of private equity fund administration and reporting, with a focus on servicing infrastructure fund clients.

Jonathan Schoenfeld

Jonathan is a Principal of Gen II. Jonathan has over twelve (12) years of experience in private equity fund administration and has been with Gen II since 2016. Jonathan has extensive knowledge of buyout funds, feeder funds, direct investments, complex fund structures, co-investment funds, and related entities.

About Gen II Fund Services

Gen II Fund Services, LLC is one of the largest global independent private equity fund administrators, administering over $300 billion of private capital on behalf of its clients with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Stamford, Dallas, and Luxembourg. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling fund sponsors to most effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. The Gen II team is the most experienced and longest tenured team in the private equity fund administration industry, with broad expertise across buyout, funds of funds, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, co-investment, hybrid funds, feeder funds, venture capital, retail, and managed accounts.

