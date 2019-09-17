Gen II Fund Services, LLC awarded Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. USA private equity funds administration platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC ("Gen II"), a leading independent private equity fund administrator, today announced it has been named the exclusive fund administrator to certain private equity funds sponsored by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. and its affiliates ("ASI"). As part of the appointment, Gen II will provide fund accounting and reporting, fund administration and other related services to ASI's USA private equity funds collectively representing in excess of $10 billion of committed capital.

"We appreciate the confidence ASI has in Gen II. ASI is a recognized global investment manager. We look forward to providing our industry leading, best-in-class solutions to ASI and their Investors. We welcome the former ASI fund administration team to Gen II," said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II.

"This appointment further validates Gen II's position as a premier specialist in private equity fund administration. The addition of the ASI funds to Gen II's platform further enhances and compliments Gen II's breadth of services to fund-of-funds and the growing separately managed account sector of the private equity market," said Norman Leben, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II.

About Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for its clients, and is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.

With over 1,000 investment professionals ASI manages $669.6 billion of assets worldwide as of 30 June 2019. ASI has clients in 80 countries supported by 50 relationship offices. This ensures they are close to their clients and the markets in which they invest.

ASI are high-conviction, long-term investors who believe teamwork and collaboration are the key to delivering repeatable, strong investment performance. ASI are resolute in their commitment to active asset management.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is the asset management business of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, one of the world's largest investment companies.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc is headquartered in Scotland. It has around 1.2 million shareholders and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Standard Life Aberdeen group was formed by the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC on August 14, 2017.

About Gen II Fund Services, LLC

Gen II Fund Services, LLC is the largest U.S. based independent private equity fund administrator, covering in excess of $275 billion of private capital on behalf of its clients. Gen II offers private fund sponsors the best-in-class combination of people, process and technology, enabling GPs to most effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting and investor communications.

The Gen II team is the most experienced and longest tenured team in the private equity fund administration industry, with broad expertise across buyout, fund of funds, real estate, infrastructure, credit, co-investment, hybrid funds, feeder funds, venture capital, retail and managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

Contact:

Jeff Gendel

Principal – Business Development

Gen II Fund Services, LLC

212-408-0501

jgendel@gen2fund.com

SOURCE Gen II Fund Services, LLC

