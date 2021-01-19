Gen II Fund Services Relocates Boston Office

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent private equity fund administrator, today announced that the firm has relocated its Boston office. The new address is 175 Federal Street, 16th Floor. The move was effective January 1, 2021.

Located in Boston's financial district, the office space features a modern design and an open floor plan. The new facility is more than triple the size of Gen II's previous Boston client service center, which opened in 2017. Gen II also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Stamford, Dallas, and Luxembourg.

"As the largest independent private equity fund administrator, Gen II has a long-established strategy of continually enhancing our service capabilities across the United States," said Norman Leben, Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Gen II. "Growing our office in Boston is in keeping with that effort. With this expanded service center, we are doubling down on Gen II's commitment to the Boston market and to serving clients with a greater presence in the region."

"The facilities at 175 Federal have been fully modernized and purpose-built to support and enable a distributed workforce," said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Gen II. "With this significantly increased space and enhanced amenities, we are future-proofing the services Gen II will be able to provide to clients from the Boston office. As we grow, we will continue to invest in our people, processes and technology to provide best-in-class fund administration."

About Gen II

Gen II is one of the largest independent private equity fund administrators, administering over $375 billion of private capital on behalf of its clients with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Stamford, Dallas, and Luxembourg. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling fund sponsors to effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. The Gen II team is one of the most experienced and longest tenured teams in the private equity fund administration industry, with broad expertise across buyout, funds of funds, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, co-investment, hybrid funds, feeder funds, venture capital, retail, and managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

Contact:

Philip Nunes

BackBay Communications

617.391.0792

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen II Fund Services, LLC

Related Links

www.gen2fund.com

