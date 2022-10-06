Gen. Michael Flynn Rallies Key Voter Segment in Arizona Oct. 13

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- • Gen. Michael Flynn will headline the MORAL COURAGE WINS event in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 13, hosted by Catholics for Catholics. Gen. Flynn is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and the 24th U.S. National Security Advisor. A fierce voice for freedom, Flynn is the country's highest serving military intelligence officer with over three decades of impeccable service. He is currently chairman of America's Future and author of the best-selling book, A Letter to America.

Other notable speakers include Father James Altman of Wisconsin; Arizona Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake; Arizona candidate for Secretary of State, Mark Finchem; and Arizona Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Blake Masters. The event is hosted by Phoenix-headquartered Catholics for Catholics, an organization whose mission is to "fight for the soul of the nation, in all things, in all times."

"All eyes are on Arizona," said John Yep, Catholics for Catholics spokesman. "Our event includes candidates from the most hotly contested races in Arizona, arguably in the nation. Many refer to themselves as Catholic for voter appeal, which begs the question, 'What is a Catholic'? The mission of Catholics for Catholics is to hold accountable those who claim this label but espouse policies counter to Church teaching. We are public facing in that we clarify the truth of our faith against these claims."

"We are filling an urgent void," says Yep. "We are compelled to speak boldly. Elections truly do have consequences."

A recent poll conducted by EWTN showed a majority of likely Catholic voters are dissatisfied with the current White House and Congress. The top concern is inflation, where metro Phoenix has one of the highest rates in the nation. The Catholics for Catholics event in Phoenix is the first of several planned across key states including Ohio and Nevada.

