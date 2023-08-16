Gen. Michael Flynn to Give Lecture in Edmond, Okla. Aug. 21

EDMOND, Okla. , Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Flynn, United States Army lieutenant general (ret.) and former national security adviser, will visit Oklahoma on Monday, August 21. He will deliver a public lecture at 6 p.m. at Armstrong Auditorium , on the Herbert W. Armstrong College campus in northern Edmond, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

Flynn's lecture is sponsored by the Philadelphia Trumpet news magazine and its "America in Crisis" campaign, which features lectures focused on solutions to the crises facing the nation at home and abroad.

"General Flynn's perspective is extremely relevant to Americans concerned about the direction of our nation," said Stephen Flurry, Trumpet executive editor and host of the Trumpet Daily podcast. "We hope to raise awareness of the solutions to these many problems through educational lectures such as these."

With more than 33 years of service in the United States military, General Flynn's career culminated in his becoming director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the nation's highest-serving military intelligence officer. After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational and non-profit roles. As an expert in national and international security, General Flynn is a prominent commentator and sought-after speaker on military and global affairs.

The Philadelphia Trumpet magazine is published in 10 languages by the Philadelphia Church of God from its world headquarters on the Armstrong College campus and has bureaus in Britain, Israel, Canada and Australia. The church is led by Pastor General Gerald Flurry. Mr. Flurry is the presenter of the Key of David television program, chancellor of Herbert W. Armstrong College , chairman of the Armstrong International Cultural Foundation and founder of the Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology in Jerusalem.

Tickets to attend Michael Flynn's address are $25 for adults and $15 for youth ages 6 to 17. Advanced reservations are recommended. Visit www.theTrumpet.com/Flynn to reserve tickets.

Follow Flynn's work at:

GeneralFlynn.com

Twitter @GenFlynn

TruthSocial @TrueGenFlynn

Facebook Facebook.com/realgenflynn

EVENT

theTrumpet.com presents "America In Crisis"

featuring Michael Flynn

Public Lecture

6:00 p.m. Monday, August 21

VENUE

Armstrong Auditorium

Herbert W. Armstrong College

14400 S Bryant Ave.

Edmond, OK 73034-8174

Box Office: (405) 285-1010

For directions please visit ArmstrongAuditorium.org .

TICKETS

www.theTrumpet.com/Flynn

$25 for adults

$15 for youth ages 6-17

Media Contact: Shane Granger, APR

[email protected]

(405) 285-1039

SOURCE Armstrong International Cultural Foundation