GEN Nakasone and GCHQ Director Join CIO of DOD and DHS at Premier Cyber Summit

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two months ahead of the U.S. elections and in a climate of mounting cyber threats to the democratic process, top cyber leaders in the U.S. and U.K. will gather for the first time to speak at the 9th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit on Sept. 6 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

General Paul Nakasone, United States Army, Commander, United States Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service will deliver the concluding keynote called, "Competition, Evolution and Persistence in Cyberspace." The summit will also feature the first public address in the U.S. by Jeremy Fleming, Director, GCHQ, since assuming his position as the chief of the United Kingdom's top intelligence agency.

GEN Nakasone and Mr. Fleming will be joined by an unprecedented lineup of over 60 speakers from across the military, government and industry. This will include the cyber service leaders of four branches of the U.S. military and the CIOs for DOT, DOD and DHS.

The one-day summit offers attendees and press a deep dive into the current state of cybersecurity and perspectives on the next challenges and opportunities during this unprecedented time of cyber upheaval.

The following speakers will deliver ideas, strategy and insight over the full-day session:

Keynotes:

Dana Deasy , Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Defense

, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Defense Jeremy Fleming , Director, GCHQ

, Director, GCHQ TK Keanini, Distinguished Engineer and Product Line CTO for Analytics, Cisco

General Paul Nakasone , United States Army, Commander, United States Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service

, United States Army, Commander, United States Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service Dr. John Zangardi , Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Government Speakers

Brig. Gen. Richard Angle, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), U.S. Army Cyber Command

Marianne Bailey , Deputy National Manager for National Security Systems, National Security Agency

, Deputy National Manager for National Security Systems, National Security Agency Michael Burke , Technical Director, Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF)

, Technical Director, Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) RDML David Dermanelian, Assistant Commandant for C4IT (CG-6); Commander, Coast Guard Cyber Command, U.S. Coast Guard

Capt. Edward Devinney , Director, Corporate Partnerships and Technology Outreach, U.S. Cyber Command

, Director, Corporate Partnerships and Technology Outreach, U.S. Cyber Command Dr. George Duchak , Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications, Cyber & Business Systems, Dept. of Defense

, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications, Cyber & Business Systems, Dept. of Defense John Felker , Director, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center, Dept. of Homeland Security

, Director, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center, Dept. of Homeland Security MajGen Matthew Glavy , Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command George Gonzales , Chief, Operations Branch, Ops Support & Sustainment Division, MILSATCOM, U.S. Air Force

, Chief, Operations Branch, Ops Support & Sustainment Division, MILSATCOM, U.S. Air Force Vicki Hildebrand , Chief Information Officer (CIO), Department of Transportation

, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Department of Transportation Jeanette Manfra , Assistant Secretary, Office of Cybersecurity and Communications, National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), Dept. of Homeland Security

, Assistant Secretary, Office of Cybersecurity and Communications, National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), Dept. of Homeland Security Thomas P. Michelli , Acting Deputy DoD CIO for Cyber Security, Department of Defense

, Acting Deputy DoD CIO for Cyber Security, Department of Defense Emile Monette , Program Manager, Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management, Office of Cyber Security and Communications, NPPD, Department of Homeland Security

, Program Manager, Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management, Office of Cyber Security and Communications, NPPD, Department of Homeland Security Mark Sayers , Deputy Director, National Cyber Security Strategy, NSS, UK Cabinet Office

, Deputy Director, National Cyber Security Strategy, NSS, UK Cabinet Office Stephen Schanberger , Command Acquisition Executive, U.S. Cyber Command

, Command Acquisition Executive, U.S. Cyber Command Matthew Scholl , Chief, Computer Security Division, NIST Information Technology Lab

, Chief, Computer Security Division, NIST Information Technology Lab Grant Schneider , Federal Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Director for Cybersecurity Policy, National Security Council, Office of Management and Budget

, Federal Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Director for Cybersecurity Policy, National Security Council, Office of Management and Budget Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner , Commander, 24th Air Force; Commander, Air Forces Cyber; and Director, Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas

, Commander, 24th Air Force; Commander, Air Forces Cyber; and Director, Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Eric Welling , Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division, FBI

, Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division, FBI Burke "Ed" Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, Department of Defense

Jeremy Wiltz , Assistant Director, IT Enterprise Services Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Industry Speakers

George "Dennis" Bartko, Principal and Founder, Innovative Leadership Partners LLC

Jon Bottarini , Technical Program Manager II, HackerOne

, Technical Program Manager II, HackerOne Michael Daly , Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity and Special Missions, Raytheon

, Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity and Special Missions, Raytheon John DeSimone , Vice President, Cyber Security and Special Missions, Raytheon

, Vice President, Cyber Security and Special Missions, Raytheon Anthony Di Bello , Sr. Director, Market Development, OpenText

, Sr. Director, Market Development, OpenText Tim Erlin , Vice President, Product Management and Strategy, Tripwire

, Vice President, Product Management and Strategy, Tripwire Mark Fabro , President and Chief Security Scientist, Lofty Perch Inc.

, President and Chief Security Scientist, Lofty Perch Inc. Ryan Gillis , Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy and Global Policy, Palo Alto Networks

, Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy and Global Policy, Palo Alto Networks Jeff Greene , Vice President, Global Government Affairs & Policy, Symantec

, Vice President, Global Government Affairs & Policy, Symantec Karl Gumtow , Dreamport Director, and CEO of the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute

, Dreamport Director, and CEO of the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute Linnie Haynesworth , Sector Vice President and General Manager, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems

, Sector Vice President and General Manager, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems Aaron Hughes , Vice President and Deputy CISO, Capital One

, Vice President and Deputy CISO, Capital One Ralph Kahn , Vice President, Federal, Tanium

, Vice President, Federal, Tanium Dr. Matt Kraning , CTO and Co-Founder, Qadium

, CTO and Co-Founder, Qadium Dr. Mark Kuhr , Co-Founder and CTO, Synack

, Co-Founder and CTO, Synack Paul Lucier , Vice President of Sales and Business Development, ISARA

, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, ISARA Jeffrey Massimilla , VP, Global Cybersecurity, General Motors Company

, VP, Global Cybersecurity, General Motors Company Simon McCalla , Chief Technology Officer, Nominet

, Chief Technology Officer, Nominet J.O. McFalls, Principal Owner, McFalls Associates LLCLG

(Ret.) Kevin McLaughlin , Founder and President, McLaughlin Global Associates LLC, Former Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command

, Founder and President, McLaughlin Global Associates LLC, Former Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command Brad Medairy , Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

, Senior Vice President, Jay Mork , Vice President, Electromagnetic Warfare Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems

, Vice President, Electromagnetic Warfare Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems CJ Moses, Deputy CISO, Amazon Web Services

Dr. Sean O'Brien , Manager, Programs, Algorithmic Warfare Operating Unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

, Manager, Programs, Algorithmic Warfare Operating Unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Philip Quade , CISO, Fortinet

, CISO, Fortinet Michael Raeder , Director, Information Security Operations & Identity Security, Northrop Grumman Corporation

, Director, Information Security Operations & Identity Security, Northrop Grumman Corporation Avi Rembaum , VP of Security Solutions, Check Point Software Technologies Inc.

, VP of Security Solutions, Check Point Software Technologies Inc. Victoria Samson , Washington Office Director, Secure World Foundation

, Washington Office Director, Secure World Foundation Caroline Shannon-McCarthy, Sr. Manager, Global Value Chain Security, Cisco

Manager, Global Value Chain Security, Cisco Brad Stone , Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

, Vice President, Patrick Sullivan , Senior Director of Global Security Strategy, Akamai

, Senior Director of Global Security Strategy, Akamai Paul Tamburello , Chief Technologist, Booz Allen Hamilton

, Chief Technologist, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Gregory Touhill , President, Cyxtera Federal Group, Cyxtera Technologies; Former U.S. CISO

, President, Cyxtera Federal Group, Cyxtera Technologies; Former U.S. CISO Andy Zembower , Vice President, Encryption Products, Cyber and Electronic Warfare Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems

Topics to be addressed include:

Envisioning a "Cybersecurity Moonshot" – Looking Beyond the Status Quo

Leveraging Automation for Better Threat Prevention

Using Artificial Intelligence to Detect Threats without Decryption

Future Needs and Priorities of U.S. Cyber Command

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Enhance Cybersecurity

Forecasting the Emerging Cyber Threat Landscape

Cybersecurity of the Supply Chain – Is this the Elephant in the Room?

Enhancing Cybersecurity in Industrial Control Systems

Cybersecurity Priorities of the CIO, DOD

Securing the American Way: Innovation in Cybersecurity to Defeat the Adversary

Ensuring the Cybersecurity of Outer Space

Modernizing Cyber Defenses and Tomorrow's Security Operations Center

DHS CIO Cybersecurity Priorities for FY 19

Cybersecurity Priorities of the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command in FY 19

