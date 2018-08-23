GEN Nakasone and GCHQ Director Join CIO of DOD and DHS at Premier Cyber Summit
CHEVY CHASE, Md., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two months ahead of the U.S. elections and in a climate of mounting cyber threats to the democratic process, top cyber leaders in the U.S. and U.K. will gather for the first time to speak at the 9th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit on Sept. 6 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
General Paul Nakasone, United States Army, Commander, United States Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service will deliver the concluding keynote called, "Competition, Evolution and Persistence in Cyberspace." The summit will also feature the first public address in the U.S. by Jeremy Fleming, Director, GCHQ, since assuming his position as the chief of the United Kingdom's top intelligence agency.
GEN Nakasone and Mr. Fleming will be joined by an unprecedented lineup of over 60 speakers from across the military, government and industry. This will include the cyber service leaders of four branches of the U.S. military and the CIOs for DOT, DOD and DHS.
The one-day summit offers attendees and press a deep dive into the current state of cybersecurity and perspectives on the next challenges and opportunities during this unprecedented time of cyber upheaval.
The following speakers will deliver ideas, strategy and insight over the full-day session:
Keynotes:
- Dana Deasy, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Defense
- Jeremy Fleming, Director, GCHQ
- TK Keanini, Distinguished Engineer and Product Line CTO for Analytics, Cisco
- General Paul Nakasone, United States Army, Commander, United States Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service
- Dr. John Zangardi, Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security
Government Speakers
- Brig. Gen. Richard Angle, Deputy Commanding General (Operations), U.S. Army Cyber Command
- Marianne Bailey, Deputy National Manager for National Security Systems, National Security Agency
- Michael Burke, Technical Director, Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF)
- RDML David Dermanelian, Assistant Commandant for C4IT (CG-6); Commander, Coast Guard Cyber Command, U.S. Coast Guard
- Capt. Edward Devinney, Director, Corporate Partnerships and Technology Outreach, U.S. Cyber Command
- Dr. George Duchak, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications, Cyber & Business Systems, Dept. of Defense
- John Felker, Director, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center, Dept. of Homeland Security
- MajGen Matthew Glavy, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command
- George Gonzales, Chief, Operations Branch, Ops Support & Sustainment Division, MILSATCOM, U.S. Air Force
- Vicki Hildebrand, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Department of Transportation
- Jeanette Manfra, Assistant Secretary, Office of Cybersecurity and Communications, National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD), Dept. of Homeland Security
- Thomas P. Michelli, Acting Deputy DoD CIO for Cyber Security, Department of Defense
- Emile Monette, Program Manager, Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management, Office of Cyber Security and Communications, NPPD, Department of Homeland Security
- Mark Sayers, Deputy Director, National Cyber Security Strategy, NSS, UK Cabinet Office
- Stephen Schanberger, Command Acquisition Executive, U.S. Cyber Command
- Matthew Scholl, Chief, Computer Security Division, NIST Information Technology Lab
- Grant Schneider, Federal Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Director for Cybersecurity Policy, National Security Council, Office of Management and Budget
- Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner, Commander, 24th Air Force; Commander, Air Forces Cyber; and Director, Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas
- Eric Welling, Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division, FBI
- Burke "Ed" Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, Department of Defense
- Jeremy Wiltz, Assistant Director, IT Enterprise Services Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation
Industry Speakers
- George "Dennis" Bartko, Principal and Founder, Innovative Leadership Partners LLC
- Jon Bottarini, Technical Program Manager II, HackerOne
- Michael Daly, Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity and Special Missions, Raytheon
- John DeSimone, Vice President, Cyber Security and Special Missions, Raytheon
- Anthony Di Bello, Sr. Director, Market Development, OpenText
- Tim Erlin, Vice President, Product Management and Strategy, Tripwire
- Mark Fabro, President and Chief Security Scientist, Lofty Perch Inc.
- Ryan Gillis, Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy and Global Policy, Palo Alto Networks
- Jeff Greene, Vice President, Global Government Affairs & Policy, Symantec
- Karl Gumtow, Dreamport Director, and CEO of the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute
- Linnie Haynesworth, Sector Vice President and General Manager, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems
- Aaron Hughes, Vice President and Deputy CISO, Capital One
- Ralph Kahn, Vice President, Federal, Tanium
- Dr. Matt Kraning, CTO and Co-Founder, Qadium
- Dr. Mark Kuhr, Co-Founder and CTO, Synack
- Paul Lucier, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, ISARA
- Jeffrey Massimilla, VP, Global Cybersecurity, General Motors Company
- Simon McCalla, Chief Technology Officer, Nominet
- J.O. McFalls, Principal Owner, McFalls Associates LLCLG
- (Ret.) Kevin McLaughlin, Founder and President, McLaughlin Global Associates LLC, Former Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command
- Brad Medairy, Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Jay Mork, Vice President, Electromagnetic Warfare Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems
- CJ Moses, Deputy CISO, Amazon Web Services
- Dr. Sean O'Brien, Manager, Programs, Algorithmic Warfare Operating Unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation
- Philip Quade, CISO, Fortinet
- Michael Raeder, Director, Information Security Operations & Identity Security, Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Avi Rembaum, VP of Security Solutions, Check Point Software Technologies Inc.
- Victoria Samson, Washington Office Director, Secure World Foundation
- Caroline Shannon-McCarthy, Sr. Manager, Global Value Chain Security, Cisco
- Brad Stone, Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Patrick Sullivan, Senior Director of Global Security Strategy, Akamai
- Paul Tamburello, Chief Technologist, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Gregory Touhill, President, Cyxtera Federal Group, Cyxtera Technologies; Former U.S. CISO
- Andy Zembower, Vice President, Encryption Products, Cyber and Electronic Warfare Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems
Topics to be addressed include:
Envisioning a "Cybersecurity Moonshot" – Looking Beyond the Status Quo
Leveraging Automation for Better Threat Prevention
Using Artificial Intelligence to Detect Threats without Decryption
Future Needs and Priorities of U.S. Cyber Command
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Enhance Cybersecurity
Forecasting the Emerging Cyber Threat Landscape
Cybersecurity of the Supply Chain – Is this the Elephant in the Room?
Enhancing Cybersecurity in Industrial Control Systems
Cybersecurity Priorities of the CIO, DOD
Securing the American Way: Innovation in Cybersecurity to Defeat the Adversary
Ensuring the Cybersecurity of Outer Space
Modernizing Cyber Defenses and Tomorrow's Security Operations Center
DHS CIO Cybersecurity Priorities for FY 19
Cybersecurity Priorities of the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command in FY 19
Note – The appearance of Department of Defense personnel does not constitute endorsement by the United States government of Billington Cybersecurity or its events or sponsors.
